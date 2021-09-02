Luxury lodges on the edge of Fiordland and New Zealand's best travel deals

Te Anau's Cabot Lodge is a luxurious launchpad for a Fiordland adventure. Photo / File

Soak away your worries in Franz Josef

Sink into the soothing, woodfire-heated water at Waiho Hot Tubs, dine out in the delightful alpine village of Franz Josef, then lay down your heads at Bella Vista Motel. Available for stays until October 31, the Franz Josef Glacier Village Package is priced from $299 for two people. A $50 voucher for Snake Bite Brewery is included.

Contact: Waiho Hot Tubs, (03) 7520009 or email soak@waihohottubs.co.nz or check out waihohottubs.co.nz/package-deals



New Awakening in Britomart

As Auckland officially springs into spring on September 1, The Hotel Britomart is offering couples an overnight stay with gourmet "Taste of Kingi" dining for lunch or dinner, a room upgrade and midday checkout. Priced from $499 for two people, the Spring Awakening Package is available until November 30.

Contact: The Hotel Britomart,(09) 3009595 thehotelbritomart.com/package/spring-awakening

Lodge in the middle of Abel Tasman

Five minutes' walk from Abel Tasman National Park, the family-owned Abel Tasman Lodge has a 20 per cent discount on direct bookings. Twice awarded #1 Small Accommodation in NZ and, this year, rated #19 Most Romantic Destination in the World, the lodge now offers a night priced from $144pp until September 30. Alternatively, a two-night family stay in a two-bedroom chalet and a half-day kayaking adventure starts at $175 each until October 17. There are also other discounted packages available.

Contact: Abel Tasman Lodge,(03) 527 8250 or email info@AbelTasmanLodge.co.nz or check out abeltasmanlodge.co.nz/packages-and-specials

Cycle Nelson, with a bike shuttle

Cycle the Nelson region's "Great Taste Trail" over three days or five, without having to move to new accommodation each day. The Pear Orchard isa"rustic luxe" self-catering lodge in the Richmond Hills, which provides shuttles for cycling tours. The three-day tour and lodge stay is priced from $519pp. The five-day option includes e-bikes, a winery lunch and a day in the Abel Tasman National Park, all priced from $979pp. Other packages focus on trout fishing, Abel Tasman National Park and Wairoa Gorge mountain biking.

Contact: The Pear Orchard,(03) 544 5361 or email stay@thepearorchard.co.nz or check out thepearorchard.co.nz

Luxury on the edge of Fiordland

Feeling like languishing in luxury or wanting a honeymoon with a bit of outdoor adventure? A two-night Fiordland Escape at Cabot Lodge includesathird night's accommodation aboard the Southern Secret on Doubtful Sound, with fishing and kayaking options, all meals, a beekeeping experience or a 4WD farm tour and a day's hiking on a Great Walk. Priced from $3250 for two people, this Cabot Lodge deal is on offer until Christmas Day. Quote "SPECIAL ESCAPE" when making your booking inquiry. Cabot Lodge is 10 minutes' drive from Te Anau Airport.

Contact: Cabot Lodge, mobile027 601 8885 or email hosts, Breidi and BradAlexander, enquiry@cabotlodge.co.nz or check out cabotlodge.co.nz/packages/fiordland-escape

