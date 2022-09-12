Tasman Holiday Park is in Te Anau, and offers backpacker accommodation, cabins and luxury apartments. Photo / 123RF

Elisabeth Easther speaks to Dayna Breading-Hesse, manager of Te Anau's Tasman Holiday Park, about her tourism journey

What do you love most about Te Anau life?

The scenery is amazing. Everyone is so friendly and there's something therapeutic about being by the lake. I also like that we're so far away from everything. Two hours drive from Queenstown, Invercargill and Milford, which makes Te Anau the perfect place to slow down.

Growing up in Hamilton, where did you think life would take you?

I wanted to be a lawyer, but I was also quite a fun person, so when I finished school in 2014, I studied at The Sir George Seymour College of Tourism and Travel.

The tourism landscape was very different then. Right after I graduated I applied for a job in Milford Sound as a boat host for Real Journeys – now Real NZ - and I got it.

How did the reality of working in tourism stack up?

It was hard work but I loved it and after six months I was promoted to team leader. Eighteen months later I was doing overnight cruises - seven days on, seven off. We'd wake at 5am to set up breakfast for the overnight guests, make lunches for the day cruises, and do all the housekeeping. Then we'd get the overnighters back to base, tidy up, and welcome the day cruises with anything from 50 to 400 people.

Dayna Breading-Hesse, manager of Te Anau's Tasman Holiday Park. Photo / Supplied

What were some highlights?

Seeing dolphins was always cool and I loved the people. Not just the passengers but my co-workers, who were from all over world. After three years I did get a bit burnt out, so I started looking for a new role when I saw this receptionist job in Te Anau come up. At the interview, I really liked the manager and the park was super lovely. Three days later they offered me the job, which I'd been doing for 18 months when Covid hit.

What was that like?

Pre-Covid we were fully booked just about every night. There were five receptionists, 11 housekeepers and two maintenance people. We were always busy, then it went quiet. That was a really tough time. When we re-opened, everyone's hours were cut because visitor numbers were so low as our core market was more than 80 per cent international. It's still pretty quiet, but we're looking forward to a jam-packed summer season, although it'll be a bit of a shock to the system.

How did you navigate those tough times?

In March last year, we were bought by Tasman Holiday Parks. At first, it was unsettling, even though I quite like change. A lot of the team took voluntary redundancy but that actually worked well, because those of us who wanted to stay could stay. I became manager of the park at this point.

Talk me through a typical day?

I start each day by walking around the park. My house is onsite so I say goodbye to my puppy and head to reception, past the jumping pillow, the hot tubs and the sauna. I make sure everything is tidy. Do the leaves need raking? Does the grass need cutting? Then I ensure the facilities are spotless and I make notes about any maintenance that needs doing. If I see guests, my walk will be longer, whether it's a hello or a longer chat.

What was opening up again like?

That first summer after Covid was amazing and Kiwis did their best to support us, although we didn't always have the staff to keep up with demand. But it's so rewarding seeing the smiles on our guests' faces, and knowing we're making their holiday experience so special.

Soak up the tranquility at Tasman Holiday Park in Te Anau. Photo / Supplied

What management techniques have you acquired along the way?

I've done no management training, and because the Tasman sale happened so quickly, and I went from being receptionist to manager, I just had to grab the bull by the horns and ride it. I've also had some amazing managers and I've taken good stuff from them and I've learned what not to do from other managers. I treat everyone how I want to be treated and while I know we have a job to do, we can still have a laugh. A little appreciation also goes a long way. When I'm hiring, I look for character and honesty, passion and energy. My first boss at Milford Sound said, 'don't ever give anyone a reason to complain'. That's what I want from my team.

Would you say you've won the job lottery?

I can get quite emotional, thinking about how this girl from a rough suburb in Hamilton came to this incredibly rewarding life today. But I've worked hard for it, I've earned it, and no one can take it from me.

Tasman Holiday Park offers backpacker accommodation, cabins and luxury apartments. tasmanholidayparks.com/nz/te-anau