The Te Ara Ahi cycle track takes in five of Rotorua's geothermal parks, and forests perfect for mountain biking. Photo / Destination Rotorua

Whether it’s surfing, hiking, camping, cycling or skiing on your adventure tourism hit-list, here’s where to have an unforgettable experience in New Zealand, writes Johanna Thornton

Where to cycle

Te Ara Ahi, Rotorua

Explore Rotorua by bike, it’s an area rich with volcanic attractions including mud pools, geysers and steaming vents. The Te Ara Ahi cycle track is an easy one or two-day ride that takes in five of the area’s geothermal parks: Whakarewarewa, Waimangu, Te Puia, Wai-O-Tapu and Waikite Valley Thermal Springs, beginning in the centre of Rotorua.

The bike ride also stops at Māori cultural sites, the Lake Okaro wetland, Rainbow Mountain, and Redwoods Mountain Bike Park — a mountain biker’s paradise. Redwoods is home to one of New Zealand’s oldest mountain biking networks, with a series of trails catering for all levers of rider, with well-graded trails depending on ability, from beginner to extreme.

Queen Charlotte Track, Marlborough

The Marlborough Sounds is one of New Zealand’s most famous waterways and The Queen Charlotte Track provides stunning access to its bays and ridgelines. A two-to-three-day intermediate-to-advanced cycle over 72km takes riders from historic Ship Cove in the outer Sounds down the ridgeline to Anakiwa with glorious views along the way.

There’s access to the track from many of the most popular bays in Queen Charlotte Sounds if the full three-day ride is too much of an adventure, with campsites, motels and adventure activities peppered along the way. This is a ride best planned in advance, with the first section of the trail closed in peak season and a reasonable level of fitness required.

Wilderness Trail, West Coast

On the rugged West coast of the South Island is an unforgettable bike trail that ventures through ancient rainforests, rivers, lakes and wetlands. The Wilderness Trail is a four-day cycle along old tram lines, through gold-mining towns and across historic bridges from the Southern Alps to the Tasman Sea.

Tackle all four days or do a day trip from Ross, Greymouth, Hokitika or another point along the way. The journey is notable for its smooth trails and easy accessibility, graded easy-intermediate. Plan your trip and accommodation through westcoastwildernesstrail.co.nz.

Where to hike

Kahurangi Regional Park, Nelson

Kahurangi in the northwest of the South Island means “treasured possession” in Māori and this accurately describes its majestic scenery. It’s home to one of New Zealand’s Great Walks, the Heaphy Track, which passes through forest, riverbeds and mountain ridges. Less well-known is the 85km Old Ghost Road, a five-day, four-night hike following an old gold miners’ road connecting the Lyell (Upper Buller Gorge) to the Mōkihinui River in the north. Expect native forest, tussock, river flats and awe-inspiring valleys on this challenging alpine tramp.

Fiordland National Park, Fiordland

The remarkable scenery in the southwest corner of the South Island is marked by 14 fiords hewn into steep-sided valleys with tumbling waterfalls, granite peaks and glittering lakes. Home to Milford Sound and Doubtful Sound, the area offers some of New Zealand’s most beautiful natural scenes. The National Park has several not-to-be-missed multi-day hikes, including the Routeburn Track (partially reopened after flooding earlier this year), Kepler Track and the Gertrude Saddle day trek.

Where to surf

Shipwreck Bay, Ahipara

At Ahipara on the southern end of Ninety Mile Beach in Northland visitors are guaranteed waves, as well as dazzling sunsets and unspoiled sandy beaches. One of New Zealand’s most renowned surf spots, Shipwreck Bay or “Shippies” has two world-class surf breaks to offer. The Wreck has classic left-hand waves that break over sand, and Peaks to the west is a legendary break accessible by foot or four-wheel-drive with long, perfect right-handers when the conditions play ball. To get there, surfers need to paddle over rocks or launch from the rocks, so best left to the experienced.

Ōakura Beach, New Plymouth

Taranaki has a concentration of epic surf breaks up and down the coastline, and is an outdoor enthusiast’s playground with mountainous terrain, rivers, forests and rugged beaches to explore. Ōakura is the place to start if it’s lessons you’re after, with Tarawave Surf School offering lessons (summer months only) and the Surf Life Saving Club patrolling weekends and summer holidays. Brush up on your skills at this typical beach break and head to neighbouring breaks Ahu Ahu Rd and Weld Rd for more great waves for surfers of all levels, with Weld ideal for longboarding.

Where to ski

Cardrona, Wānaka

Set among the spectacular mountainous range between Wānaka and Queenstown, Cardrona ski field is great for families, ideal for beginners, has a well-equipped terrain park and has plenty to offer advanced riders with off-piste areas and consistent snow. Cardrona is an all-rounder with easy access and well-maintained infrastructure. Visitors to Cardrona Ski Resort can stay in either Queenstown or Wānaka, making the most of this beautiful part of New Zealand, and Treble Cone isn’t far away for those who wish to flex their skiing skills.

Craigieburn & Mount Hutt, Canterbury

The Southern Alps features a range of slopes, with Craigieburn Valley between Springfield and Arthur’s Pass the favourite of advanced skiers, revered for its varied and challenging terrain, hidden gems and lack of crowds. There are loads of guided ski tours that cover the Craigieburn area, such as the Snow Explorer tour, which takes in “New Zealand’s best-kept secrets” Porters; Broken River; Mt Olympus/Temple Basin and Craigieburn.

Mt Hutt, closer to the town of Methven, is a larger commercial ski field with primo powder, its high altitude equating to a reliable dumping of snow over its 41 runs and four terrain parks. Expect beautiful views of the Canterbury Plains from the summit.

Where to camp

Spirit’s Bay, Northland

At the northernmost tip of the country, north of Kaitaia, is Spirit’s Bay, a beautiful secluded beach with a magical campground. Kapowairua (Spirits Bay) Campground is a Department of Conservation site operating on a first-come, first-served system at what can be a popular spot in peak season.

This campground has it all — swimming, fishing and walking (the bay forms part of the Cape Reinga Coastal Walkway). Spirit's Bay is situated in Te Paki Recreational Park, one of the most diverse eco-systems in New Zealand, so there's plenty of natural beauty to discover in this otherworldly location.

Harataonga Bay, Great Barrier Island

Harataonga Bay on the east coast of Great Barrier Island/Aotea is an incredible spot for camping, flanked by two streams and sheltered by mature trees. The campground here is a well-maintained Department of Conservation site at an epic white-sand beach that’s ideal for swimming and snorkelling, and even surfing when there’s swell. The campground forms part of the Harataonga Coastal Walkway, which is worth a trek. The island is accessible from Auckland via passenger and car ferry to Tryphena or Port FitzRoy, or by air.

Lake Tekapo, Mackenzie Basin

Tekapo is famous for lupin-covered fields, stunning alpine peaks and a shimmering turquoise lake. A small settlement three hours southwest from Christchurch, this picturesque location consistently attracts visitors keen to get up close to its beauty. Stay at the Lake Tekapo Holiday Park and make the most of the activities on offer — alpine hikes, horse treks, four-wheel-drive tours or boating. There’s another reason it’s special though — it’s located in the Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve, the largest dark sky reserve in the Southern Hemisphere, making it one of the best spots in the world for stargazing. Join a night tour at the Mount John Observatory, or drag your mattress out of your tent to gaze up at the stars.

As well as a great camping spot, Lake Tekapo is located in the Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve, making it one of the best spots in the world for stargazing. Photo / Miles Holden

This story was originally published on June 3, 2023 and has been updated