Lifestyle

Annabel Langbein: Delight in these Turkish-inspired menemen, manti and baklava. Drinks matches from Yvonne Lorkin

10 minutes to read
Turkish eggs, aka menemen. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

By Annabel Langbein

Wandering around my garden with my Turkish friend Edis and his wife Ayla, we arrived at my crop of speckled pink borlotti beans, still waiting to be picked. Ayla let out a yelp of delight.

