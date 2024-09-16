Advertisement
Updated

Pizza Hut all-you-can-eat buffet sells out first tranche of tickets in 1 hour

By Nazahryth Bernard
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Pizza Hut’s revived all-you-can-eat buffet has sold out the first tranche of tickets in less than an hour.

The “Pop-up Hut” will feature unlimited pizza, chips, garlic bread and soft drinks and returns for three days to celebrate the chain’s 50th anniversary in New Zealand.

Pizza, salad bar and free-flowing soft drinks will be featured, as well as the famous dessert bar, with soft-serve ice cream, raspberry jelly, chocolate mousse, hot fudge sauce and a variety of toppings.

The event will be at the City Works Depot in central Auckland, with lunch and dinner sessions running from September 26-29.

A representative said the first release of tickets which went on sale at 8am, sold out in less than an hour.

A second tranche of tickets were likely to be released later this week.

Tickets start from $30 per person and are limited.

The last remaining eat-in restaurant in Auckland’s New Lynn was closed and demolished in 2016.

Restaurant Brands chief executive Arif Khan said the Pizza Hut all-you-can-eat experience was a core memory for hundreds of thousands of Kiwis.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate our 50th birthday and raise funds for our charity partner, Hato Hone St John, at the same time.”

The first Pizza Hut in New Zealand opened in Auckland’s New Lynn in September 1974 and there are now 135 stores throughout New Zealand.

“This milestone is a testament to our loyal customers and the Pizza Hut team members over the years – we’re looking forward to celebrating with them,” Khan said.

All proceeds from the Pop-up Hut will be donated to Hato Hone St John.

Bookings went online at thehut.resos.com from 8am today.



The 50th birthday celebrations will continue through all stores, with limited-edition retro products available nationwide including an Apple Crumble Pizza as well as Ultimate Double Cheesy, Cheesy Bites and Detroit pizzas for a limited time.

The last remaining eat-in restaurant in New Lynn – which closed in 2016 – was also the first of the chain to open in New Zealand in 1974. It had been running for 41 years.

The restaurant chain used to be known for its all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta, salads and desserts but moved away from this model during the 2010s in a bid to keep up with the changing fast-food industry.

Pizza Hut is owned by Restaurant Brands which also operates the KFC, Carl’s Jr and Starbucks brands. The company has owned and operated Pizza Hut since 1997 when it took over from Pepsico.

