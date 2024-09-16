The “Pop-up Hut” will feature unlimited pizza, chips, garlic bread and soft drinks and returns for three days to celebrate the chain’s 50th anniversary in New Zealand.
Pizza, salad bar and free-flowing soft drinks will be featured, as well as the famous dessert bar, with soft-serve ice cream, raspberry jelly, chocolate mousse, hot fudge sauce and a variety of toppings.
The event will be at the City Works Depot in central Auckland, with lunch and dinner sessions running from September 26-29.
A representative said the first release of tickets which went on sale at 8am, sold out in less than an hour.
The 50th birthday celebrations will continue through all stores, with limited-edition retro products available nationwide including an Apple Crumble Pizza as well as Ultimate Double Cheesy, Cheesy Bites and Detroit pizzas for a limited time.
The last remaining eat-in restaurant in New Lynn – which closed in 2016 – was also the first of the chain to open in New Zealand in 1974. It had been running for 41 years.
The restaurant chain used to be known for its all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta, salads and desserts but moved away from this model during the 2010s in a bid to keep up with the changing fast-food industry.
Pizza Hut is owned by Restaurant Brands which also operates the KFC, Carl’s Jr and Starbucks brands. The company has owned and operated Pizza Hut since 1997 when it took over from Pepsico.