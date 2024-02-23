Teenagers Ashton Kareko, 16 (left), and Jaydee Taurua, 17, think it is great that a Pizza Hut has opened in Dargaville. Photo / Rose Dixon

Since opening its doors over a week ago Pizza Hut in Dargaville has been so popular it’s been selling out of pizzas, forcing an earlier-than-usual close time.

Franchisee owner Lovepreet Singh said the community response had been so positive that on some nights due to demand they had run out of freshly made dough.

They have “reset their forecast expectations” so that they can cater to the demand.

When the Northern Advocate attended the store’s “unofficial” opening last week, there were long queues of locals looking to get their hands on something they’ve not been able to access without travelling far afield.

Locals Ashton Kareko and Jaydee Taurua were among the first people to arrive at the store opening. Both agreed it was “pretty good” to have a Pizza Hut in Dargaville.

Considering how popular the store was, the lads also pondered future possibilities.

“I wonder if anything else will open in Dargaville. I’d love to see a Maccas or a Pita Pit come here too,” Kareko said.

Dargaville appears to be home to plenty of Pizza Lovers - as ques of people line up outside the store. Photo / Rose Dixon

Dargaville Pizza Hut’s official grand opening celebrations began on Tuesday.

“I am very excited to be opening my first Pizza Hut store in Dargaville. I look forward to being able to offer great food at a great price. I’d like to thank the community for their support,” Singh said.

“I approached Restaurant Brands about the opportunity in Dargaville, as I felt like the community would appreciate such a well-loved brand.”

“Opening new stores means we can give members of the local community an opportunity to be part of the brand through working in the store. It will be a family-run store,” he said.

A Restaurant Brands spokesperson said they were pleased to be opening the store, “especially with it being a family-run business who already have roots within the region and with us already having great feedback from the community so far. As a franchisee we like to get local people owning and operating in the community they live.”

Pizza Hut is the world’s largest pizza company.

Until now there has never been a Restaurant Brand franchise in the town.



