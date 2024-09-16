Queso fundido recipe

Queso fundido by Mely Martinez. Photo / David Castaneda and Adrian Byers

An adaptable, cheese-laden dish from Mely Martinez.

Queso fundido is a fantastic appetiser that is popular in northern Mexico and often associated with grilling culture. It can be found at neighbourhood carne asadas in the northern states, as well as in steakhouses all over the country.

Translating to “molten cheese,” queso fundido consists of melted cheese garnished with pieces of chorizo and is often served with tortillas or tortilla chips.

Preparing queso fundido in an iron skillet or a cazuela gives it a special rustic touch and a delightful flavour. The melted cheese and savoury chorizo create a scrumptious flavour combination that makes everyone’s mouth water.

You can make queso fundido in a variety of ways: You can bake it in the oven (like in this recipe), place it under the broiler, microwave it, or melt the cheese in a skillet and scoop it onto a plate. If you’re using a grill, you can place a skillet right on the grill so that the cheese melts while you cook your steaks.