Queso fundido recipe from Mely Martinez packed with molten cheese

By Mely Martínez
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Queso fundido by Mely Martinez. Photo / David Castaneda and Adrian Byers

An adaptable, cheese-laden dish from Mely Martinez.

Queso fundido is a fantastic appetiser that is popular in northern Mexico and often associated with grilling culture. It can be found at neighbourhood carne asadas in the northern states, as well as in steakhouses all over the country.

Translating to “molten cheese,” queso fundido consists of melted cheese garnished with pieces of chorizo and is often served with tortillas or tortilla chips.

Preparing queso fundido in an iron skillet or a cazuela gives it a special rustic touch and a delightful flavour. The melted cheese and savoury chorizo create a scrumptious flavour combination that makes everyone’s mouth water.

You can make queso fundido in a variety of ways: You can bake it in the oven (like in this recipe), place it under the broiler, microwave it, or melt the cheese in a skillet and scoop it onto a plate. If you’re using a grill, you can place a skillet right on the grill so that the cheese melts while you cook your steaks.

Queso fundido recipe

Prep time 5 minutes

Cook time 20 minutes

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 tbsp vegetable oil (optional; see notas)

170g Mexican chorizo (about 2 medium-size chorizo links) casings removed (see notas)

340g queso Oaxaca or Monterey Jack or Muenster cheese, shredded

For serving

1 1/2 cups roasted salsa

6 medium-sized flour tortillas or

340 g tortilla chips

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 350F (175C). In a large skillet, heat the oil (if using). Add the chorizo to the skillet and cook for 6 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently to cook evenly and to keep it from sticking to the bottom. Once the chorizo is cooked, remove any excess fat from the skillet, or place the cooked chorizo on a paper towel-lined plate to absorb the excess fat.
  2. Set aside 2 tablespoons of cooked chorizo to use for garnish. Equally divide the rest of the cooked chorizo between two small oven-safe dishes (4 to 5 inches/10 to 12.5cm in length or diameter) or place into one large oven-safe dish (8 to 10 inches/20 to 25cm in length or diameter) in an even layer. Evenly spread the cheese over the chorizo.
  3. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until the cheese is melted and bubbling. (Be careful not to overcook it, as it may result in a chewy texture.)
  4. Place the dish(es) on a heatproof surface. Garnish with the reserved cooked chorizo and serve warm with the salsa and flour tortillas or tortilla chips for dipping.

Notas

  • If your chorizo has enough fat you may not need to use vegetable oil.
  • If you choose to make queso fundido on the stove, grill, or even in the microwave, be sure to stir the cheese frequently so that it melts evenly.

Mexico in Your Kitchen: Favorite Mexican Recipes That Celebrate Family, Community, Culture, and Tradition by Mely Martinez, $49.99, published by Quarto US.

