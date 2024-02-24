Soft cheese spreads are some of the easiest to make at home. Photo / Getty Images

While we’ll leave the camembert to the experts, there are some cheeses that are simple and satisfying to create at home, with delicious results.

Making cheese might seem like a daunting task reserved for experts and enthusiasts. However, there are several types of cheeses that are surprisingly easy to make, requiring minimal ingredients and equipment — what you will need is a good cooking thermometer and a cheesecloth to strain. Not only is home-made cheese rewarding to create, but it also allows you to experiment with flavours and textures that may not be available in store-bought varieties. Here’s a practical guide to making three of the easiest homemade cheeses: ricotta, cream cheese and labne.

Ricotta

Makes 480ml.

3.8 litres of whole milk, 60ml of white vinegar or lemon juice, salt (optional).

Heat the whole milk in a large pot over medium heat until it reaches approximately 93C, stirring occasionally to prevent scorching.

Add the white vinegar or lemon juice to the milk and stir gently.

Allow the mixture to sit undisturbed for about 10-20 minutes, until curds begin to form.

Line a colander or strainer with a cheesecloth and place it over a large bowl or in the sink.

Carefully ladle the curds into the cheesecloth-lined strainer, allowing the whey to drain away.

Let the ricotta drain for about one hour, or until it reaches your desired consistency.

If desired, season the ricotta with salt to taste.

Transfer the ricotta to a container and store it in the refrigerator for up to five days.

Use it in

Ricotta and tomato tarts. Photo / Babiche Martens

Cream cheese

Makes one cup

Four cups of whole milk, two to three tablespoons of lemon juice (lime juice or white vinegar), ¼-½ teaspoons of salt.

Heat the milk on medium-high, while stirring until it starts to simmer.

Reduce the heat to medium and add the lemon juice a bit at a time, stirring continuously. When the mixture curdles, keep stirring until it has separated completely (this will take a few minutes).

Remove from the heat when the yellowy liquid is on the bottom and there is a thick curdle on top.

Lay a cheesecloth in a large sieve and place it over a bowl. Pour the curds in and let it strain and cool.

When cool, use the cheesecloth to squeeze the excess whey out of the curds. Put the curds in a food processor and process until they’re very smooth and creamy, for about three minutes — if the mixture is stiff, you can add in a bit of the whey or cream to the desired consistency. Add salt to taste. This is when you can also add in herbs, garlic, lemon zest or any other flavours you prefer. Store the cream cheese in the fridge and use within seven days.

Use it in

A cheese ball with pomegranate seeds and toasted almonds. Photo / Babiche Martens

Cheese ball with pomegranate seeds and toasted almonds recipe.

Passionfruit and white chocolate cheesecake recipe.

Smoked mackerel pate recipe.

Labne (also known as labneh)

Makes approx. 450g.

900 grams of plain, full-fat yoghurt, ½ a teaspoon of salt (optional), olive oil for serving. Optional seasonings: Chopped herbs (such as parsley, dill, or mint), minced garlic, za’atar, chili flakes.

Place a fine-mesh strainer or colander over a bowl.

Line the strainer with cheesecloth or a clean kitchen towel, ensuring there is enough overhang to cover the yoghurt.

In a mixing bowl, combine the plain yoghurt with salt (if using).

Pour the yoghurt mixture into the lined strainer, then fold the overhanging cheesecloth or towel over the top.

Place the strainer in the refrigerator and let the yoghurt drain for at least 12 hours, or up to 24 hours, depending on how thick you want your labne to be. The longer it strains, the thicker it will become.

Once strained to your desired consistency, transfer the labne to a clean bowl.

If desired, season the labne with additional salt or any other desired seasonings.

Use it in

Labne and black bean salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

Labne and black bean salad recipe.

Rhubarb and strawberry cakes with labneh icing recipe.

Labne and lavosh recipe.