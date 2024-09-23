Is sparkling water as hydrating as plain water?

“That’s where sparkling water, for some people, may have an advantage because if you drink more, you’re likely to be better hydrated than if you drink less,” said Ron Maughan, lead author of the study and a professor at the School of Medicine at St Andrews University in Scotland.

But try to choose ones without added sugars, Derocha said.

Is sparkling water just as hydrating as plain water? Photo / 123rf

What else you should know

While the bubbles in sparkling water may encourage some people to drink more, it may deter others. The carbonation can cause bloating or gas, particularly for those who have stomach issues such as GERD [gastroesophageal reflux disease] and when consumed in large amounts, Derocha said, which varies from person to person.

Additionally, the carbonation may make some people feel full and, therefore, less likely to drink more, she said.

That said, a small study of 21 patients complaining of constipation and indigestion reported that those who drank carbonated water for about 15 days experienced a reduction in their symptoms.

As for other myths about sparkling water, there is no conclusive evidence that it is bad for bone health or dental health.

There have been concerns that the acidity in sparkling water can erode tooth enamel. Beverages that have a low pH - meaning they are more acidic - do have the potential to wear away tooth enamel over time, particularly when consumed often and in large quantities. Regular water has a pH of 7, which is neutral. Coffee measures about 5, lemon juice about 2 and stomach acid about 1.

In a 2016 study of nearly 400 beverages, the two plain sparkling drinks that were tested - S. Pellegrino sparkling natural mineral water and Perrier carbonated water - were not considered much of an erosion risk. S. Pellegrino had a pH of 4.96, and Perrier tested at 5.25. The pH level, ideally, should be above 4, which is considered a “critical threshold”, John Ruby, a retired professor of pediatric dentistry at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and senior author of the study, said in a previous interview. Adding flavour to water, particularly citrus flavours containing citric acid, can make the water more acidic.

The bottom line

Bubbly or flat, water is water when it comes to hydration. It mostly comes down to personal preference and which type of water you’re most likely to drink to stay hydrated.