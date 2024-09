This baked apples recipe is old-fashioned but still a winner. Video | Fresh Media

Add an extra dimension to this classic dish by including some crunchy walnuts.

Baked apples are a healthy and easy dessert all year round – you don’t have to keep them just for the depths of winter. Use an apple that has a bit of a tang to contrast with the nutty filling.

Baked apples with walnuts and raisins

Serves 7

Ingredients