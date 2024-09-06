Among the Warriors players attending will be Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and recently retired Warriors legend Shaun Johnson and his wife, former Silver Fern Kayla Cullen.

Former All Black Dan Carter, MMA star Kai Kara-France, Black Cap Finn Allen and Super Rugby star Shaun Stevenson are all expected.

The site in Kingsland had originally opened as Mac’s Brew Bar, then was bought and renamed Neighbourhood Brew Bar before a short stint as Holy Hop.

Robinson’s daughter and marketing director for the Warriors, Danielle Dodds, tells Spy the new hospitality venture is finally ready to open its doors as the Full Time Sports Bar & Eatery.

The Herald revealed earlier this year Autex had purchased the entire building in New North Rd as a freehold investment, and the hospitality component would be one part of the strategy.

“Kingsland was long overdue for investment and being walking distance from Eden Park we are looking forward to hosting pre and post-international events,” Dodds tells Spy.

Full Time's renders are impressive and tease what patrons can expect when it opens to the public on September 26.

Dodds says Full Time will offer revolutionary sports entertainment, bringing a high-end establishment into the heart of Auckland’s sports district, offering the ultimate sporting experience with the best vantage points to Eden Park.

The new establishment was named by its Warriors fans after the club put a call out on social media for a name for the bar.

“Full Time represents all the different sporting codes it will celebrate,” Dodds says.

“We have fully gutted and re-designed the old establishment to create a high-end, community-friendly sports hub, that Kingsland was well overdue for.

“We want to be known for the highest quality service while having all your favourite codes across our huge selection of screens.”

And screens there will be, 32 metres of them set to play everything from rugby league, rugby union and UFC, making it the ultimate location for Aucklanders wanting a more high-end experience with their dose of sport.

Dodds says cocktails will be on tap and with Full Time’s well-curated menu, the food is expected to be as good as the games.

Danielle and husband Logan Dodds will be making the trip home from the Gold Coast where they relocated from Auckland after their lavish Bay of Plenty wedding earlier this year.

She says she, her father and the greater Warriors’ family are excited to open the doors and welcome people to Auckland’s brand-new hot spot.

Ricardo Simich is the Herald’s Spy Editor. Based in Auckland he covers all roads that lead to popular culture.