Former All Black Dan Carter and Super Rugby star Shaun Stevenson are expected to attend the opening of Full Time, the Warriors owner’s new Kingsland sports bar.
Sporting VIPS are set to open the flash new Warriors sports bar in Kingsland. Ricardo Simich reveals the stars expected at kick-off, and what else he knows about the new establishment, from 32 metres of screens to cocktails on tap.
Sports’ Warriorsfans are in for the full sports experience when the new sports bar opens in Kingsland at the end of this month.
Called Full Time, it is owned by Mark Robinson, owner of One New Zealand Warriors and Autex Acoustics.
It’s not just a home for the Up the Wahs’ fans, some of the country’s biggest sports stars are expected too.
On Tuesday, September 24, a VIP launch party will take place with guests expected from a variety of codes set to help the Warriors’ family party.
Robinson’s daughter and marketing director for the Warriors, Danielle Dodds, tells Spy the new hospitality venture is finally ready to open its doors as the Full Time Sports Bar & Eatery.
The Herald revealed earlier this year Autex had purchased the entire building in New North Rd as a freehold investment, and the hospitality component would be one part of the strategy.
“Kingsland was long overdue for investment and being walking distance from Eden Park we are looking forward to hosting pre and post-international events,” Dodds tells Spy.
The refurbishment has taken four months to complete. Renders supplied to Spy are impressive and tease what Full Time patrons can expect when it opens to the public on September 26.
Dodds says Full Time will offer revolutionary sports entertainment, bringing a high-end establishment into the heart of Auckland’s sports district, offering the ultimate sporting experience with the best vantage points to Eden Park.
The new establishment was named by its Warriors fans after the club put a call out on social media for a name for the bar.
“Full Time represents all the different sporting codes it will celebrate,” Dodds says.
“We have fully gutted and re-designed the old establishment to create a high-end, community-friendly sports hub, that Kingsland was well overdue for.
“We want to be known for the highest quality service while having all your favourite codes across our huge selection of screens.”
And screens there will be, 32 metres of them set to play everything from rugby league, rugby union and UFC, making it the ultimate location for Aucklanders wanting a more high-end experience with their dose of sport.