Shaun Johnson and Kayla Cullen. Photo / @kaylamalvinacullen

Warriors’ star Shaun Johnson and wife, former Silver Fern Kayla, have their fabulous Mangawhai holiday home available for rent.

For $1200 a night you and friends and family can holiday like the sporting stars in their lovingly renovated bach.

Weeks before welcoming their second daughter, Sachi, Kayla let her Instagram followers know their beach house was available to rent on Airbnb.

Shaun Johnson and Kayla Johnson’s Mangawhai holiday home. Photo / Supplied

The house is a seven-minute drive to Mangawhai surf beach.

The couple bought the property in 2015 and lovingly refurbished it in 2018 creating a relaxed beach-culture style, inspired from their holidays abroad.

They love renovating properties — when Johnson was still playing for the Cronulla Sharks in 2020, they extensively renovated a house in Cronulla. And when they returned to New Zealand and Johnson re-signed with the Warriors in 2021, the couple did a smart do-up on their Ōrākei home.

Shaun Johnson and Kayla Johnson’s Mangawhai holiday home. Photo / Supplied

And the house has seen plenty of celebrations for the couple.

In late 2020, it was at the Mangawhai home that the couple — who had married in Byron Bay a year earlier — brought friends and family together for a double celebration. First daughter Millah’s “welcome to the world party” was combined with a surprise 30th birthday celebration for Shaun.

Shaun Johnson and Kayla Johnson’s Mangawhai holiday home. Photo / Supplied

The spacious single-level house has indoor/outdoor flow with a large kitchen and scullery that includes a wine fridge.

There is an adults’ games room, which includes a table tennis table, darts board, TV and beer fridge.

The house can sleep eight adults in four bedrooms and a garage/kids play area can sleep six children/teenagers on triple-stacked bunks.

Shaun Johnson and Kayla Johnson’s Mangawhai holiday home. Photo / Supplied

Outside the fun continues with a large lawn area and pool situated in a chic outdoor setting with an outdoor shower, trampoline and sand pit for the youngsters.



