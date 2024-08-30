The event will raise money for the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust, of which Mohi is co-founder and she says the event will be a wonderful opportunity to bring people together in the spirit of Kotahitanga.

“Not only will we be staging a record-breaking spectacle, but giving everyone there an experience they will remember forever.”

Mohi was humbled by the huge array of artists joining her, a lineup of performers rarely seen outside festival circuit.

“These artists represent the breadth of New Zealand’s bilingual musical talent,” she says, adding that there is something in this lineup for everyone. “It is a beautiful example of how music can connect us all.”

The stage for performers will be built in front of the east stand of Eden Park, with up to 10,000 haka participants to be performing Ka Mate on the main field.

Ten years ago, France took the Guinness World Record for the largest mass haka – 4028 people.

The latest New Zealand attempt to take it back is limited to 10,000 participants on the field at Eden Park. Organisers are working to strict guidelines from Guinness World Records to officiate the attempt.

For every block of 50 participants, one steward from EY New Zealand will be assigned to officiate the final number out of the 50 in their block that will count towards the record.

Gates open at 4:30pm on September 29, with the event time scheduled to begin at 6:00pm. The performances will be scattered throughout the evening, both before and after the attempt.

Moa says it is important for her to be involved as a performer and as the MC.

“I’m hoping this brings together all of Aotearoa and helps with the divisive narrative that is being thrown around.

“It’s not about politics, it’s about whānau and our historical haka.”

It’s not just the music stars getting behind the big day, former All Black captain Sir Buck Shelford is an ambassador for the event.

“As I stand on the field at Eden Park to reclaim the record for the world’s largest haka, I know I will be reminded of the pride I felt on the same grounds at the 1987 Rugby World Cup final against France,” Shelford says.

Organisers say Kapa Haka and schools are absolutely going to be involved, and they welcome even more schools and community groups to consider taking party in the kaupapa.

If you want to be a part of history this September at Eden Park, tickets are available now from hakarecord.co.nz

