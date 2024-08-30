Advertisement
NZ Haka World Record: Dame Hinewehi Mohi enlists Kiwi stars for the challenge - Spy

Many of New Zealand’s top musicians will help Dame Hinewehi Mohi as she calls on Aotearoa to take back the Haka Guinness World Record.

Stars are forecast for huge haka event, with a lineup of Kiwi talent answering Dame Hinewehi Mohi’s call to take on France.

A star-studded line-up of New Zealand’s top musicians will help Dame Hinewehi Mohi as she calls on Aotearoa to take back the haka Guinness World Record from France at Eden Park in September.

Anika Moa, Che Fu, Corrella, Georgia Lines, Hollie Smith, Kings, Majic Pāora, Paige, PERE, Ria Hall, Rob Ruha, Shepherds Reign, Tami Neilson and the Topp Twins are among the stars set to perform performing their greatest hits for an expected 30,000 crowd at Haka World Record on September 29.

Mohi, one of the country’s most celebrated music artists, is hosting the Haka World Record event, and Moa will be MC.

“We are beyond excited to announce these performers who will join us as part of this iconic event,” Mohi tells Spy.

The event will raise money for the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust, of which Mohi is co-founder and she says the event will be a wonderful opportunity to bring people together in the spirit of Kotahitanga.

“Not only will we be staging a record-breaking spectacle, but giving everyone there an experience they will remember forever.”

Mohi was humbled by the huge array of artists joining her, a lineup of performers rarely seen outside festival circuit.

“These artists represent the breadth of New Zealand’s bilingual musical talent,” she says, adding that there is something in this lineup for everyone. “It is a beautiful example of how music can connect us all.”

The stage for performers will be built in front of the east stand of Eden Park, with up to 10,000 haka participants to be performing Ka Mate on the main field.

Ten years ago, France took the Guinness World Record for the largest mass haka – 4028 people.

The latest New Zealand attempt to take it back is limited to 10,000 participants on the field at Eden Park. Organisers are working to strict guidelines from Guinness World Records to officiate the attempt.

For every block of 50 participants, one steward from EY New Zealand will be assigned to officiate the final number out of the 50 in their block that will count towards the record.

Gates open at 4:30pm on September 29, with the event time scheduled to begin at 6:00pm. The performances will be scattered throughout the evening, both before and after the attempt.

Moa says it is important for her to be involved as a performer and as the MC.

“I’m hoping this brings together all of Aotearoa and helps with the divisive narrative that is being thrown around.

“It’s not about politics, it’s about whānau and our historical haka.”

It’s not just the music stars getting behind the big day, former All Black captain Sir Buck Shelford is an ambassador for the event.

“As I stand on the field at Eden Park to reclaim the record for the world’s largest haka, I know I will be reminded of the pride I felt on the same grounds at the 1987 Rugby World Cup final against France,” Shelford says.

Organisers say Kapa Haka and schools are absolutely going to be involved, and they welcome even more schools and community groups to consider taking party in the kaupapa.

If you want to be a part of history this September at Eden Park, tickets are available now from hakarecord.co.nz

Ricardo Simich is the Herald’s Spy Editor. Based in Auckland he covers all roads that lead to popular culture.

