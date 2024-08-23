Although his bandmates were excited to go on the show, McMeeken says that originally he was a bit hesitant.

“After talking to friends in the industry I came to the conclusion that this is just a great opportunity to get the music out there.

“I think my original resistance to doing the show was because it’s a really scary thing to do. It’s a big opportunity and there’s a lot of eyeballs watching.

“There’s no hiding up there.”

McMeeken spent his high school years in different bands and music groups, but says it never felt like a possibility to pursue it as a career.

After a jaunt across the Tasman and working on a farm, he ended up living in Dunedin working in a café whilst writing and playing his own music and playing at small venues.

Ciaran McMeeken moved to the US in 2019. Photo / @ciaranmcmeeken

McMeeken’s fist EP The Valley was recorded with local musicians Tim Greenslade and David Craig. Greenslade showed acclaimed music producer Greg Haver McMeeken’s music.

McMeeken says, “Greg and I recorded an EP together, Screaming Man, and then went on to record my debut album Ambient Light in 2016.”

McMeeken recalls it being incredible when the album’s first single, City, was picked up by radio stations nationwide.

The singer-songwriter made the move to the US in 2019 after visiting Los Angeles, New York and Nashville the year previously.

A few years of couch surfing in Texas, working on a ranch in Missouri followed and it was while living in Ohio that a friend suggested Asheville, North Carolina’s pace of life might suit McMeeken.

He has lived in Asheville ever since, a place he describes as an approachable city, similar in size to Dunedin.

McMeeken met Voigt and Calhoun at an open mic session in 2021 and Ashes & Arrows was born. The name is a combination of two members from Asheville and one from Arrowtown.

“There was an immediate connection between the three of us and we sang the song the following week and we knew that something new and special was happening,” says McMeeken.

In the early days, the trio travelled for shows around North and South Carolina and Tennessee, and further afield sometimes in their old Chevvy van nicknamed ‘Old Grundy’.

The trio often go away for up to a week into the mountains in North Carolina and write together.

“The essence of the band is really centred around honesty, vulnerability, and connection,” says McMeeken.

“It’s really important for the three of us to be in harmony with one another, otherwise, this whole thing doesn’t work.

“We are all so different, so it is challenging to be on the same page together.”

When it came to record some music, the trio struggled to find the right producer Stateside and McMeeken’s Kiwi dynamo producer Haver was their harmonious maestro.

Haver produced the band’s 2022 debut EP Forward which garnered thousands of streams, while their engaging videos have amassed millions of views on TikTok and Facebook.

The future is looking stellar for Ashes & Arrows. Photo / @ciaranmcmeeken

“We recorded over the space of a month via Zoom, as we were in different countries and it worked surprisingly well,” says McMeeken.

Since then, Ashes & Arrows has played hundreds of shows, starting in restaurants, moving to bars, clubs, and even theatres.

“Now we are starting to play bigger shows which is incredibly satisfying.

“We just finished recording our album with famed Nashville producer Jamie Tate at the Rukkus Room and we are really excited to release that soon.”

Mix that with the timing of the AGT semifinals next month and the future is looking stellar.

McMeeken says he is very happy for multi-award-winning Kiwi country pop sensation Kaylee Bell’s major success. “Kaylee and I actually go way back.”

Sharing the same manager in 2017, the two artists wrote some songs together, and McMeeken joined Bell on stage in Napier for a song when she opened for The Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks).

“Knowing how hard she has worked for such a long time, makes me especially happy for her,” he says. “Who knows, maybe we will do some shows together in the future!”

Ricardo Simich is the Herald’s Spy Editor. Based in Auckland he covers all roads that lead to popular culture.