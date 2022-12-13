Jackson Browne admits one Kiwi song trumps them all. Photo / Supplied

With songs that include Running on Empty, Late for the Sky and Take it Easy to his name, Jackson Browne is considered one of the greatest songwriters of all time. But the American music legend says there is one Kiwi track that trumps most.

“One of my favourite Crowded House songs is that song Don’t Dream It’s Over,” he tells the Herald via Zoom. “It’s fantastic, it’s one of the greatest songs of all time.”

Browne is returning to Aotearoa in April for three shows taking place in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. While his pre-show act is yet to be announced, he chuckles when asked if it will be Neil and Tim Finn of Crowded House fame, “that would be amazing,” he says.

The three met when they performed at the Rainbow Warrior concert at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium on April 5, 1986, and Browne says the Finn brothers made an instant impression on him.

“I was so knocked out, by Neil, by their playing. I thought, God, who is this guy?”

While Browne heaps praise on the Finn brothers, it’s easy to see why the 74-year-old singer-songwriter is so beloved by his fans too.

Something of an enigma, his tremendous talent landed him a successful career spanning almost 60 years, the sale of over 18 million albums and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2004, yet he remains incredibly humble. And it’s perhaps due to the befitting of the title Forbe’s magazine gave him of “quiet superstar”.

“I’ve always distrusted fame, even before I was famous,” he laughs. “This is something you think you’re going to be able to withstand, the effects on your life, but you won’t. It will affect you in ways that are surprising to you.”

Even though he is one of the most well-known names in songwriting history, having been named 37 in Rolling Stone’s 2015 list of the 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time, the star shares he has rarely used his name to get places.

“One time I wanted to get a seat at a table at a restaurant and it was really hard to get into this restaurant,” he recalls of one of the only times he has used his fame for his own benefit.

“And I checked with a friend of mine who was married to a famous producer and she said, ‘Look, just call up and say, Hello, this is Jackson Browne. I’d like a table at eight o’clock.’ And I said, ‘But they’re not gonna know who that is.’ She says, ’Yeah, but they’re gonna think that they should’.”

Ultimately Browne called up the restaurant and did as his friend told him but he admits it was a hard thing to do - a testament to his down-to-earth persona.

Browne - who was born in Germany before moving to America at 3 years old - has a mile-long list of achievements.

But the Running on Empty singer says despite the huge number of hits he has written he doesn’t let the pressure that comes with such a legacy as making that Rolling Stone’s list get to him.

“They have to make a list, that’s the line of work they’re in,” he says with a chuckle before explaining if the shoe were on the other foot, if he were to make a list of favourite songs, he wouldn’t be able to.

“You get into a head frame trying to make a list where you don’t want to exclude people that you consider to be important,” he says adding, “It’s gratifying, but it’s really not something you gotta take so seriously.”

Now, in anticipation of his return to New Zealand, Browne says while he, unfortunately, hasn’t kept in touch with the Finn brothers, that doesn’t mean a reunion isn’t on the cards.

Browne’s tour finishes up in Aotearoa, meaning he gets some downtime in the country and he’s pretty excited, “I’ve only gotten to be in New Zealand once when it wasn’t a gig,” he says adding it will also be the first time he gets to play in the South Island.

As for what fans can expect from his upcoming shows, Browne is big on including an array of music while also making sure he includes the songs he is known for.

“I think it’s important to play the songs that I’m known for,” he says, “A couple of years ago I made it a point to make sure that I start with some songs that I’m really well known for because there are people who might be coming to see me for the first time, and it’s like, if I go see Willie Nelson, I want to hear him sing Crazy. It’s just, that’s the way it is,” he laughs.

Browne reveals he and his band intend to play songs from his entire body of work which includes a total of 15 albums - many of which have received Grammy nominees and chart-topping status, but there may be some surprises. “We’re not only playing the show that we’ve been playing over the last year, but also add some deep cuts, some stuff we can do spur of the moment.”

With only a few months before he arrives in Aotearoa, he says he is very excited to be reunited with his “down-to-earth” Kiwi fans.

“I know that we’re gonna be at our best.”

