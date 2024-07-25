Van Grinsven’s film will be amongst those of big-name directors premiering their latest work during the festival. The programme includes celebrated director Mike Leigh, who is releasing his first movie in six years, Hard Truths; the Angelina Jolie-directed war film Without Blood; and Rebel Wilson’s directorial debut The Deb.

Went Up the Hill, a New Zealand and Australian co-production, tells the story of Jack, who on learning of the death of his estranged birth mother, ventures home to New Zealand, returning to remote Canterbury to attend the funeral and meets her grieving widower.

Australian actor Montgomery stars as Jack alongside Luxembourgish-German actor Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread) who plays Jill, with New Zealand actors Sarah Peirse (Heavenly Creatures, Sweet Tooth) and Arlo Green (Miles from Nowhere) co-starring.

Jack’s search for answers becomes dangerous when his mother’s ghost returns to inhabit both her son and her widower, instigating a life-threatening nocturnal dance.

Van Grinsven wrote the script with Jory Anast.

Director Samuel Van Grinsven's film Went Up the Hill is screening at Toronto Film Festival. Photo / Supplied

The film received production investment from the New Zealand Film Commission and Screen Australia, along with financial support from Screen CanterburyNZ and was produced by New Zealand industry power broker Vicky Pope alongside Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton of Causeway Films Australia.

“We are so pleased to have the opportunity to debut Samuel’s bold and haunting sophomore feature at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival,” Pope tells Spy. “Huge thanks to all our wonderful crew, cast and investment partners who have supported us to bring this unique and gripping story to audiences around the world.”

Van Grinsven, 31, grew up in the South Island and explains to Spy that it was in those surrounds he was inspired by Sir Peter Jackson’s early work, filmed in the same region.

“It was surreal to return home to the South Island last year for this production and have the chance to shoot amidst the sublime landscape and architecture,” he says.

“Likewise, the opportunity to work with a vast array of New Zealand talent from cast like Sarah Peirse to creatives like costume designer Kirsty Cameron, has been incredible.”

The Went Up the Hill crew aren’t the only Kiwis heading for TIFF, a spokesperson for the NZFC told Spy. Along with Van Grinsven’s movie, New Zealand will have a very strong presence at the festival this year… watch this space!

