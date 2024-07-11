Actor and singer Jordi Webber has a starring role in Spartacus. Photo / Instagram, @jordilegit

Spartacus: House of Ashur, the fresh follow-up to the original hit series, is set to return. With filming to take place in New Zealand, casting news is slowly being revealed, and Spy can confirm some of the show’s stars.

Ten years after last filming in New Zealand, Spartacus is back shooting in Auckland and Spy can reveal heartthrob actor and singer Jordi Webber, 29, has a starring role.

Webber is part of the cast headed by Nick Tarabay, who will reprise his character in the role of the titular Ashur, the villain from the original series Spartacus: Blood and Sand, which had Lucy Lawless and Manu Bennett as stars.

In December Spy revealed Spartacus: House of Ashur, the new revival series by franchise creator Steven S. DeKnight and Starz television network, was due to film on our shores this year.

Starz describes the series as a history-bending, erotic, thrilling, roller-coaster experience that builds on the original series. It will ask: What if Ashur hadn’t died on Mount Vesuvius at the end of Spartacus: Vengeance? And what if he had been gifted the gladiator school once owned by Batiatus, in return for aiding the Romans in killing Spartacus and ending the slave rebellion?