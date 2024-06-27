“Proud of this f***king epic show,” Sami wrote on Instagram this week.

Sami, whose colourful language is a nod to the show’s cult fan base, is up against her Deadloch co-star Kate Box in her category. The show is also nominated for Best Scripted Comedy Programme.

Sami’s New Zealand show Double Parked will return for season two soon on Three. Her co-star and good friend, Antonia Prebble, may join her in Sydney for the Logie Awards in August.

Prebble’s Melbourne-filmed four-part thriller Safe Home is up for three Logies including Best Miniseries or Telemovie.

Last week Prebble was in Sydney with her Safe Home co-stars and told her Instagram followers she was proud she and the cast won the Equity Ensemble Award for performance in a miniseries, at the Equity Ensemble Awards. Sami and the cast of Deadloch took out the Best Comedy Ensemble Award.

Antonia Prebble has been in Sydney with fellow Safe Home cast members. Photo / @antonia_prebble

Last December, the Double Parked co-stars were up against each other in Auckland at the NZ TV Awards for Best Actress - which Prebble won.

Jay Ryan is nominated for Best Supporting Actor in this year’s Logies for his role in Scrublands, which was set in an isolated town in Victoria. Ryan played a dedicated young priest who commits a mass shooting of his parishioners.

Wellington-born Fox, who is most famous in New Zealand for her starring role in Jane Campion’s An Angel at My Table, has been based in Britain and Australia. Fox’s Logie nomination is for Best Supporting Actress for her work in ABC’s crime drama Bay of Fires, which she filmed in Tasmania.

Fox was at the Sydney Film Festival this month and gave a shout-out to NZ movie The Convert, telling her Instagram followers it was great to catch up with its director, Lee Tamahori.

Kerry Fox is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work in ABC’s crime drama Bay of Fires. Photo / Getty

The NZTV Awards has industry experts pointing at the host of premium drama content vying for honours this year including, Three’s Far North, TVNZ’s After the Party, and Sky’s Dark City: The Cleaner.

As Robyn Malcolm starred in both Far North and After the Party it’s a sure bet she will be up against herself for Best Actress. The NZ TV awards will be celebrated at the start of summer.