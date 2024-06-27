Prebble’s Melbourne-filmed four-part thriller Safe Home is up for three Logies including Best Miniseries or Telemovie.
Last week Prebble was in Sydney with her Safe Home co-stars and told her Instagram followers she was proud she and the cast won the Equity Ensemble Award for performance in a miniseries, at the Equity Ensemble Awards. Sami and the cast of Deadloch took out the Best Comedy Ensemble Award.
Last December, the Double Parked co-stars were up against each other in Auckland at the NZ TV Awards for Best Actress - which Prebble won.
Jay Ryan is nominated for Best Supporting Actor in this year’s Logies for his role in Scrublands, which was set in an isolated town in Victoria. Ryan played a dedicated young priest who commits a mass shooting of his parishioners.
Wellington-born Fox, who is most famous in New Zealand for her starring role in Jane Campion’sAn Angel at My Table, has been based in Britain and Australia. Fox’s Logie nomination is for Best Supporting Actress for her work in ABC’s crime drama Bay of Fires, which she filmed in Tasmania.
Fox was at the Sydney Film Festival this month and gave a shout-out to NZ movie The Convert, telling her Instagram followers it was great to catch up with its director, Lee Tamahori.