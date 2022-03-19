Spy: Jay Ryan Sails into The Blue

Kiwi actor Jay Ryan has a new international production in the works.

Kiwi Hollywood star Jay Ryan has enjoyed time back in New Zealand with some great projects over the past two years but now the star has his wings back with a new international production in the works.

Ryan, most famous for his TV series Beauty and the Beast and for starring in It: Chapter Two, has just been announced in new thriller series The Blue.

The Paramount+ show stars Abigail Lawrie, from Tin Star, and Rhianne Barreto from The Outlaws, as Lana and Kitty, two British best friends on the run from the police. The pair find a safe place on a romantic yacht called The Blue, crewed by beautiful people living the high life as they sail through Southeast Asia. The Power of the Dog's Aussie actor Sean Keenan also stars with filming due to start this year in Thailand.

As the carefree party cruise sails a life of idyllic beaches and wild parties, cracks form and the party stops when one of the crew dies.

Ryan, 40, shared the news of the series with his Instagram followers last week with emojis of a sailing boat, the sun and Thailand's flag saying he was sailing away to #The Blue.

Since being back in New Zealand, the former Go Girls star has filmed the NZTV Awards Best Drama Series Creamerie, where he played the last man left in the world, discovered by dairy farmers played by Ally Xue, Perlina Lau, and JJ Fong.

He filmed Hallmark-esque flick Together Forever Tea with Kim Crossman and last year filmed Muru - alongside Cliff Curtis - which was based on the 2007 police raids on Tūhoe, written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Te Arepa Kahi.