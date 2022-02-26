Spy: Madeleine Sami's Tasmanian dip into comedic noir

Madeleine Sami has headed to Oz for a change of pace.

Comedy star Madeleine Sami has crossed the Ditch to Tasmania to star in an Australian black comedy series.

Sami has been filming Deadloch for Amazon Prime, described as a Tasmanian noir crime comedy in the southern parts of the state.

Her co-stars include Wentworth's Kate Box, OffSpring's Alicia Gardiner and Utopia's Nina Oyama.

The Great Kiwi Bake Off host plays Senior Investigator Eddie Redcliffe and - along with the policing skills of Senior Sergeant Dulcie Collins (Box) and junior constable Abby (Oyama) - sets out to solve a mystery when a local man turns up dead on the beach of sleepy seaside town Deadloch.

Deadloch Kate Box (star), Kate McLennan, Kate McCartney (Creators), Madeleine Sami (star) Supplied to Spy February 2022

The detectives must put their differences aside and work together to find the killer, as the town prepares to launch the annual arts, food and culture winter "Feastival."

The eight-part show was conceived by comedy duo Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan, who are both thrilled at their female leads and ensemble cast and can't wait to launch their feminist crime comedy globally on Amazon.

This week, Sami, who also appears in the writing credits for the series, told her Instagram followers; "YOU ARE NOT READY YO! V excited to be making TV magic in Lutruwita with these wonderful fools." Filming is due to finish in May, so it is a fair bet that Sami's wife Pip Brown, aka singer-songwriter Ladyhawke, and young daughter Billie Jean will get to enjoy some of Tasmania's wonders as a family. Last month Ladyhawke announced she was rescheduling her Time Flies Tour in Australia, which was due to kick off last Friday in Brisbane.