Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Antonia Prebble on comedy, mum life and royal connections

Jane Phare
By
8 mins to read
Antonia Prebble stars in her first comedy series Double Parked which screens later this week. Photo/ Dean Purcell for Canvas Magazine.

Antonia Prebble stars in her first comedy series Double Parked which screens later this week. Photo/ Dean Purcell for Canvas Magazine.

Jane Phare catches up with actor Antonia Prebble to talk about her latest TV series, Double Parked, juggling motherhood, her most gruesome scene and how she’s related to Princess Diana.

Antonia Prebble is multi-tasking, squeezing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle