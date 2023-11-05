Advertisement

Review: Campion daughter’s debut initially promising then unravels

Russell Baillie
By
3 mins to read
On retreat: Alice Englert as Dylan and Jennifer Connolly as her mother Lucy. Photo / Supplied

In the recent documentary Jane Campion, The Cinema Woman, there’s a nice moment from yet another film festival press conference when the directing Dame nods towards her then teenage daughter in the wings and says:

