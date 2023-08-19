Advertisement

Review: Asteroid City is fun, but forgettable

By Russell Baillie
3 mins to read
Jason Schwartzman and Tom Hanks in Asteroid City. Photo / Supplied

It’s a small place in the middle of nowhere but true to its name, Asteroid City does not lack for stardust. It does lack something that makes it one of the great Wes Anderson movies

