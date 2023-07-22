Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Review: Tom Cruise set us up for an impossible end

By Russell Baillie
3 mins to read
Train hoppers Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt and Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust. Photo / Supplied

Train hoppers Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt and Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust. Photo / Supplied

Before we get to the latest good-but-not-as-great-as-the-franchise-peak-previous-one seventh Mission: ­Impossible film, first, a round of applause. Good on you, Fiat Bambina product placement department. You’ve certainly outdone yourselves with one tiny car whizzing around Sicily

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener