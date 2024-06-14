Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Life

Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall: How to eat 30 plants a week

By Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall
8 mins to read
British food writer and chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall set himself a task of eating 30 plants a week. Here are three of his recipes. Photos / Lizzie Mayson

British food writer and chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall set himself a task of eating 30 plants a week. Here are three of his recipes. Photos / Lizzie Mayson

Green Eggs with Halloumi and Herbs

Forget green eggs and ham (at least until you get to the swaps below!) and enjoy your eggs with halloumi and herbs instead. This is a brilliant all-day meal

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener