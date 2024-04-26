Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Life

Tray bakes: How to think beyond lasagne for tasty family favourite

By Sarah Wordie
6 mins to read
Scottish foodie Sarah Wordie helps you think beyond lasagne when it comes to different ways to present tasty family favourites. Photos / Steve Painter

Scottish foodie Sarah Wordie helps you think beyond lasagne when it comes to different ways to present tasty family favourites. Photos / Steve Painter

Falafel, halloumi and red cabbage stack

Simple and speedy to prepare ahead of time, this no-bake layered dish is a great one to enjoy at a gathering with friends or family. It’s packed with contrasting

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener