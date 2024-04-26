Scottish foodie Sarah Wordie helps you think beyond lasagne when it comes to different ways to present tasty family favourites. Photos / Steve Painter

Falafel, halloumi and red cabbage stack

Simple and speedy to prepare ahead of time, this no-bake layered dish is a great one to enjoy at a gathering with friends or family. It’s packed with contrasting tastes and textures. The earthy falafel, salty halloumi and sharp cabbage provide great flavours and the pomegranate seeds add a burst of sweetness and extra crunch.

Serves 6

Falafel, halloumi and red cabbage stack. Photo / Steve Painter

6 pita breads

200g falafel balls

1 tbsp vegetable oil

2 x 250g blocks vegetarian halloumi, each sliced into 6 lengthways

1 x 200g tub hummus

1 x 60g bag rocket

1 x 440g jar pickled red cabbage, drained

100g sundried tomatoes, roughly chopped

75g pomegranate seeds

2 tbsp tahini

Lightly toast the pita breads, then separate each one into two large rounds.

Warm a large frying pan (skillet) over a medium heat. Add the falafel and cook for 3 minutes, turning frequently so they turn golden and crispy on all sides. Transfer to a plate and set aside.

Warm the oil in the frying pan. Add the halloumi and fry on both sides until golden and crispy. Transfer to a plate and leave to cool.

Cover the base of a 25 x 20cm with a layer of 4 pita halves. Spread 3 tablespoons hummus over the pita, then top with half of the grilled halloumi slices. Scatter half of the rocket leaves over the halloumi, then add 3 heaped tablespoons pickled red cabbage and half of the chopped sundried tomatoes. Crumble over half of the falafel in a layer, then scatter over one-third of the pomegranate seeds.

Repeat these layers once more. Finish with a third layer of pita halves, then drizzle over the tahini and top with any remaining pomegranate seeds and rocket leaves.

Cover the dish and chill in the fridge until ready to serve.

COOK’S TIP

Substitute the classic plain hummus for any flavoured version you prefer. This recipe works just as well with sweet red pepper hummus or spicy chilli hummus.

Prawn, chicken and chorizo traybake

This traybake takes inspiration from a traditional jambalaya but it’s served in a slightly different way, with layers of rice between the gorgeous prawns and chicken, which burst with flavour from the smoked paprika and sweet red peppers. With simple and time-saving tricks, I promise this dish will become a favourite speedy midweek meal.

Serves 6

Prawn, chicken and chorizo traybake. Photo / Steve Painter

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, diced

2 sweet pointed red peppers, chopped into bite-size chunks

2 large skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into bite-size chunks

150g chorizo, roughly sliced

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 chicken stock cube, dissolved in 100ml boiling water

1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes

200g raw king prawns

3 x 250g pouches microwaveable brown basmati and wild rice

TO SERVE

chopped parsley

lemon wedges

crisp green salad

Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan. Place the oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and fry gently for 10 minutes or until translucent. Add the garlic and peppers, then continue cooking until the peppers have softened. Next, add the chicken and cook for 3 minutes or until browned. Add the chorizo and sprinkle in the paprika. Stir to combine and cook for a further few minutes.

Pour in the stock and chopped tomatoes. Bring to the boil and then reduce the heat and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. If the mixture is sticking to the bottom of the pan, add a splash of cold water. Remove the pan from the heat and stir through the prawns.

Cover the base of a 25 x 20cm ovenproof dish with one pouch of rice. Top with half of the prawn and chicken mixture.

Repeat the layers of rice and prawn and chicken mixture once more. Finish with a third layer of rice.

Cover the dish with foil and place in the hot oven for 20 minutes or until the traybake is piping hot throughout. Remove the foil and bake for a further 10 minutes.

Remove the dish from the oven and allow the traybake to cool for 2 minutes before scattering over the parsley. Serve with lemon wedges for squeezing over and a crisp green salad on the side.

Espresso Martini Trifle

I wanted to create a sweet trifle that gives a nod to this popular drink. This dish has a real wow factor and is a spectacular end to any dinner party. If you prefer, you can swap the classic chocolate-coated coffee beans for chocolate-dipped strawberries (see below) to bring a little goodness to this delightfully naughty dessert.

Serves 6

Espresso Martini Trifle. Photo / Steve Painter

3 tbsp double (heavy) cream

1½ tbsp instant coffee granules

250g mascarpone cheese

30g icing sugar, sifted

1 x 400g carton fresh vanilla custard

50g dark chocolate (at least 40% cocoa solids)

6 triple chocolate chip muffins, thinly sliced

4 tbsp coffee rum liqueur (or a shot of espresso for an alcohol-free version)

TO DECORATE

300ml double (heavy) cream, lightly whipped

Handful of chocolate-covered coffee beans

Pour the cream into a heatproof bowl and warm for 20 seconds in a microwave. Stir the coffee granules into the warm cream until dissolved. Set aside to cool.

Put the mascarpone in a mixing bowl and add the icing sugar. Pour in the coffee cream and stir to combine fully.

Put the vanilla custard and dark chocolate in a saucepan and warm over a low heat. Stir continuously until the chocolate is melted. Remove the pan from the heat and set aside to cool.

Cover the base of a 25 x 20cm serving dish with a layer of muffin slices. Drizzle over half of the coffee rum liqueur and allow to soak into the muffins. Next, spread over half of the coffee mascarpone and top with half of the chocolate custard. Alternatively, layer the trifle in individual martini glasses. Repeat these layers once more. Place in the fridge for at least 1 hour.

When ready to serve, whisk the cream to soft peaks. Top the serving dish or glasses with the whipped cream and decorate with a few chocolate-covered coffee beans.

COOK’S TIP

Rather than coffee beans, you could decorate with chocolate-dipped strawberries instead. Melt 50g white chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of boiling water or in a microwave. Lay a large sheet of parchment paper over a tray. Clean 225g (8oz) strawberries, then, holding them by their stalk or leaves, dip the bottom half of each berry into the melted chocolate to coat and then place on the parchment paper. Put the chocolate-dipped strawberries in the fridge for 30 minutes to set.





Between the Sheets, by Sarah Wordie. Photo / Supplied

An edited extract from Between the Sheets, by Sarah Wordie (Murdoch Books, RRP $37.99).