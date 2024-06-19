Three's new show, Madam premieres on July 4 Video / TV Three

Kiwi show Madam brings home a Golden Nymph after coming out tops at the Monte Carlo TV Festival.

We may be a small country, but our television shows are big winners.

Local series Madam won the Golden Nymph award for Best Creation at the Monte Carlo TV Festival last night, bringing home a big win for Aotearoa.

Launching in New Zealand on July 4, the 10-episode show features Aussie actress Rachel Griffiths in the lead, as well as big Kiwi names such as Hunt for the Wilderpeople’s Rima Te Wiata, Virgin River’s Martin Henderson and Wentworth’s Danielle Cormack and Robbie Magasiva.

Griffiths was in attendance at the awards ceremony alongside executive producers Nua Finau and Marci Wiseman, who accepted the award.

Finau took to social media to celebrate the special moment on the Tavake Productions Instagram page, noting the “incredible team” behind the award-winning series.

“Stoked to take out “Best Creation” for @madamtvseries at the prestigious @festivaltvmonte_carlo ‘s Golden Nymph Awards,” he wrote.

“A great win for the incredible team behind the show. Madam premieres July 4th on @threenewzealand and coming soon internationally.

He concluded: “We can’t wait to share this show with you all!”

The series follows Griffiths as McKenzie ‘Mack’ Leigh, who opens an ethical brothel in a small Kiwi town in order to provide for her family and make ends meet.

The show is based on the not-yet-published memoir by Antonia Murphy, who founded an escort agency that emphasised the protection of women’s legal rights, mental wellbeing and financial autonomy.

In the trailer, Griffiths’ character can be seen telling her workers: “At my brothel, you control who you see, what you do and when you do it.”

Madam was produced by Tavake and XYZ Films for Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ and Fifth Season and was made in association with Te Puna Kairangi Premium Productions.

Last year, Warner Bros Discovery ANZ’s Vicki Keogh gushed about the show and its jam-packed cast.

“The teams at Tavake and XYZ are exceptional and skilled at balancing the humour and empathy needed to tell this story,” she said.

“With its uniquely New Zealand perspective, we’re confident this series will resonate with audiences both locally and overseas.”

Madam will be released in New Zealand on Three and Three Now on July 4.