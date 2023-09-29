Rachel Griffiths and Martin Henderson star in Kiwi sex industry series

Kiwi Martin Henderson, who starred in Virgin River, is prominent in this new series.

Kiwi Martin Henderson, who starred in Virgin River, is prominent in this new series.

Multi-award-winning Australian star Rachel Griffiths and Kiwi Virgin River star Martin Henderson and a stellar ensemble of fellow New Zealand actors started work this week in Auckland on TV series Madam.

The series is based on the unpublished memoir of Antonia Murphy, an American woman who was inspired by New Zealand’s decriminalisation of sex work and founded an escort agency built on a philosophy of protecting women’s legal rights, emotional well-being, and financial independence.

Griffiths leads the new half-hour dramedy series playing McKenzie “Mack” Leigh who, when faced with a philandering husband and a mountain of debt, starts up an ethical brothel in small town New Zealand, to provide for her family.

Rachel Griffiths stars in the new series as McKenzie “Mack” Leigh, who starts an ethical brothel in small town New Zealand to provide for her family.

Alongside Henderson in the supporting cast are acting legend Rima Te Wiata who is currently starring in the second season of Prime Video’s fantasy juggernaut The Wheel of Time. Other A-list Kiwi actors include Robbie Magasiva who will have a reunion of sorts with former Wentworth co-star Danielle Cormack. The series will introduce newcomer Ariāna Osborne.

Griffiths, whom Kiwi audiences will know from her break-out role in Muriel’s Wedding, her Oscar-nominated role in Hilary and Jackie and her role in US series Six Feet Under and Brothers & Sisters, became a fan of Godzone over the last few years when she starred in The Wilds.

Produced by Tavake and XYZ Films for Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ and FIFTH SEASON, which will distribute the series internationally, with big things expected from it in the premium global market.

Shoshana McCallum, who won an International Emmy for NZ series Inside and Harry McNaughton the co-creator of The Pact, co-wrote the series and will act as showrunners on the production.

Henderson has been celebrating Spring and being home in Godzone over the last month. He has been posting from his base, understood to be Great Barrier Island. He has been showing off native birds, beaches and bush walks to his over one million Instagram followers.

In New Zealand, the series will screen on ThreeNow and Three. Vicki Keogh, Senior Director Commissioning, Warner Bros Discovery ANZ, is delighted about the show and its exceptional cast.

Robbie Magasiva will have a reunion of sorts with former Wentworth co-star Danielle Cormack on the new series Madam.

”The teams at Tavake and XYZ are exceptional and skilled at balancing the humour and empathy needed to tell this story. With its uniquely New Zealand perspective, we’re confident this series will resonate with audiences both locally and overseas,” says Keogh.

The show is described as a wry, dark comedy looking at motherhood, feminism, and the controversial topic of sex work, while combining the edge of shows like Weeds and Shameless, and the indie spirit of Red Rocket.

Tom Hern (Shadow in the Cloud, The Dark Horse, “The Panthers”) and Halaifonua Finau (“The Panthers”, Red, White and Brass) are executive producing for New Zealand production company Tavake.

”We are excited to be bringing this remarkable story to life with a brilliant and eclectic cast and a massively talented bunch of creatives behind the scenes,” says Hern.

”Madam sits perfectly within Tavake’s slate of content - it’s a unique, very human story with heart and humour and we are grateful to our partners and funders who are joining us on this ride.”

Tavake’s US partners XYZ executive producer Marci Wiseman, who is currently in NZ, says they are committed to finding stories that are grounded in authentic characters and stories that are accessible globally.

”To co-produce this project with our partners Tavake in New Zealand is a prime example of how we are committed to expanding our independent studio model beyond film into the world of premium television,” says Wiseman.