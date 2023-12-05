Last night at Auckland’s Viaduct Events Centre, Aotearoa’s finest media personalities came together for the New Zealand TV Awards. Video / Carson Bluck

The results are in and your favourite New Zealand TV personalities have been revealed.

Last night at Auckland’s Viaduct Events Centre, Aotearoa’s finest media personalities came together for the New Zealand TV Awards. Alongside glasses of champagne, glitzy outfits and plenty of nerves, some very iconic names won some very prestigious awards, and we have all the details.

Hosted by the beloved comedian and actress, Kura Forrester, the night’s most hotly contested award was no doubt the TV Personality of the Year. After a close battle in which Kiwis voted for their favourite familiar face, it was revealed Aesha Scott took out the title.

Competing against the likes of Kim Crossman, Guy Montgomery, Jenny May-Clarkson, Joe Daymond and Dame Susan Devoy for the award, Scott’s win came after she won hearts all around the world starring in Bravo New Zealand’s Below Deck Down Under

Ryan Bridge, Melissa Chan-Green, Samantha Hayes and Mike McRoberts at the NZTV Awards 2023.

Oscar Kightley earned another impressive title on his already impressive resume and was honoured as this year’s Television Legend with his trophy presented by long-time friend and collaborator Teuila Blakely.

As for your other favourite faces, the hilarious Karen O’Leary, co-star of Paddy Gower Has Issues claimed the top prize for Best Presenter: Entertainment and speaking of Gower, he didn’t go home empty-handed either.

The beloved Kiwi journalist won Best Presenter: News and Current Affairs for his work across Newshub Live at 6pm, Paddy Gower Has Issues, AM, The Project NZ and Paddy Gower On.

It was a successful night for TVNZ with content screened on the broadcaster taking home 25 awards. 1News broke Newshub’s four-year winning streak earning the 2023 award for Best News Coverage following their extensive reporting on the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Meanwhile, their popular show, Sunday was named Best Current Affairs Programme and 1News’ Thomas Mead won the award for Reporter of the Year.

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott won TV Personality of the Year at the 2023 NZTV Awards.

The Gone, which aired on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+ and was recently renewed for another season, was produced by Kingfisher Films, Keeper Pictures and Southern Light Films was the undeniable star of the award show, taking out the most awards of the evening with a total of five wins including: NZ On Air Best Drama, Images & Sound Best Cinematography: Drama / Comedy Drama (Dave Cameron NZCS ACS), Images & Sound Best Original Score (Mahuia Bridgeman-Cooper), Best Costume Design (Pauline H Pohatu) and Best Makeup Design (Kelly Mitchell).

One Lane Bridge, TVNZ’s drama series produced by Great Southern Television also took out multiple wins. Dominic Ona-Ariki was named Best Actor, while the show took home the award for Best Production Design (John Allan).

While shows aired on TVNZ saw the majority of the winners, Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ content won five awards and Whakaata Māori won three awards. Another huge winner of the night was NZ On Air with their funded programmes winning 19 awards across the categories.

Complete list of winners

NZ On Air Best Drama

The Gone

Kingfisher Films/ Keeper Pictures/ Southern Light Films / TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+

Best Comedy

Educators: Season 3 Episode 1

South Pacific Pictures / TVNZ + and TVNZ 2

Best Factual Series

When Bob Came: Season 1

Stella Maris Production / Caravan Carpark Films / TVNZ+

NZ On Air Best Documentary

No Māori Allowed

Kindred Films / TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+

Best Original Reality Series

The Walkers: Season 2 Episode 3

Hi Mama Productions / TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+

Best Format Reality Series

The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes

Great Southern Television / TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+

Sunday presenter Miriama Kamo.

Best Current Affairs Programme

Sunday

TVNZ / TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+

NZ On Air Best Children’s Programme

Mystic Season 3

Libertine Pictures & Slim Film + TV / TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+

Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Programme

NZ Wars, Stories of Wairau

Aotearoa Media Collective & Great Southern Television / RNZ

Te Māngai Pāho Best Reo Māori Programme

Homesteads

Te Imurangi Ltd / Whakaata Māori

NZ On Air Best Pasifika Programme

Brutal Lives - Mo’ui Faingata’a: Season 2

Kingston Productions Ltd / The Coconet TV

Best News Coverage

1News - Cyclone Gabrielle

TVNZ / 1News, TVNZ 1

Best Sports Programme

East Coast Rising

Pango Productions / TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+

Best Live Event Coverage

ANZAC 2023

Whakaata Māori

Best Entertainment Programme

Taskmaster NZ

Kevin & Co / TVNZ 1 and TVNZ 2

The Taskmaster NZ series 4 cast. Photo / Matt Klitscher

Best Director: Documentary/Factual

Toby Longbottom

Fire and Fury

Stuff Circuit / Stuff

Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama / Comedy Drama

Kiel McNaughton

Princess of Chaos

Chaos Films Ltd, Brown Sugar Apple Grunt Ltd & Augusto Ltd / TVNZ 2 & TVNZ+

Best Actress

Antonia Prebble

Double Parked

Kevin & Co / Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ / ThreeNow and Three

Co-stars Madeleine Sami and Antonia Prebble were both up for Best Actress. Photo / Matt Klitscher.

Best Supporting Actress

Sesilia Pusiaki

Inky Pinky Ponky

Tikilounge Productions / The Coconet TV / Whakaata Māori

Best Actor

Dominic Ona-Ariki

One Lane Bridge

Great Southern Television / TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+

Best Supporting Actor

Rick Donald

Educators

South Pacific Pictures / TVNZ+ and TVNZ 2

Reporter of the Year

Thomas Mead

1News

TVNZ / 1News, TVNZ 1

Best Presenter: Entertainment

Karen O’Leary

Paddy Gower Has Issues

Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ /ThreeNow and Three

Paddy Gower and Karen O'Leary were both winners for their work on Paddy Gower Has Issues. Photo / Three

Best Presenter: News And Current Affairs

Patrick Gower

Newshub Live at 6pm, Paddy Gower Has Issues, AM, The Project NZ, Paddy Gower On…

Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ / Newshub / ThreeNow and Three

Television Personality of the Year

Aesha Scott

Below Deck Down Under

Bravo (New Zealand)

Television Legend

Oscar Kightley

Oscar Kightley was this year's Television Legend. Photo / Alyse Wright

Best Editing: Documentary / Factual

Toby Longbottom

Fire and Fury

Stuff Circuit / Stuff

Best Editing: Drama / Comedy Drama

Carly Turner

Princess of Chaos

Chaos Films Ltd, Brown Sugar Apple Grunt Ltd, Augusto Ltd / TVNZ 2 & TVNZ+

Best Camerawork: Documentary / Factual

Kina Scollay & Alex Hubert

Our Big Blue Backyard - Snares Island

NHNZ Worldwide Ltd / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

Best Director: Multi Camera

Steve Jamieson

Rugby World Cup 2023 Final

World Rugby / HBS / ThreeNow, Three & Spark

Images & Sound Best Cinematography: Drama / Comedy Drama

Dave Cameron NZCS ACS

The Gone: Season 1, Episode 2

Kingfisher Films/ Keeper Pictures/ Southern Light Films / TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+

Acushla-Tara Kupe (left), stars with Richard Flood in the award-winning drama, The Gone. Photo / TVNZ

Best Contribution to a Soundtrack

Ben Sinclair, Buster Flaws, Travis Heffernen, Steve Finnigan, Joel Haines

The Brokenwood Mysteries: Season 8, Episode 2

South Pacific Pictures / TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+

Images & Sound Best Original Score

Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper

The Gone: Season 1, Episode 4

Kingfisher Films/ Keeper Pictures/ Southern Light Films / TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+

Best Post Production Design

Alana Cotton

Princess of Chaos

Chaos Films Ltd, Brown Sugar Apple Grunt Ltd & Augusto Ltd / TVNZ 2 & TVNZ+

Best Production Design

John Allan

One Lane Bridge

Great Southern Television / TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+

Joel Tobeck and Dominic Ona-Ariki star in mini-series One Lane Bridge on TVNZ. Photo / TVNZ

Best Costume Design

Pauline H Pohatu

The Gone

Kingfisher Films/ Keeper Pictures/ Southern Light Films / TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+

Best Makeup Design

Kelly Mitchell

The Gone

Kingfisher Films/ Keeper Pictures/ Southern Light Films / TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+

Best Script: Comedy

Dana Leaming

Not Even: Season 1, Episode 4

Miss Conception Films / Sky Open

Best Script: Drama

Jessica Joy Wood

Shortland Street: Season 32, Episodes 7714, 7715, 7716

South Pacific Pictures / TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+

