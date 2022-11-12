There is a respect that the Queenstown landscape commands of you. Photo / Supplied

Dominic Ona-Ariki, of One Lane Bridge fame, spends a lot of time in Queenstown filming the show. Here he guides us around his favourite hangouts.

What I love about Queenstown is how quickly that landscape humbles you. You get off the plane and look at the mountains and realise how small you are. There is a respect that the landscape commands of you.

Dominic Ona-Ariki stars as Detective Sergeant Ariki Davis in One Lane Bridge. Photo / Supplied

I love staying active and enjoyed cycling the Frankton Arm track to Kelvin Heights and back - with a stop off for a swim along the way. Easier tracks such as Queenstown Hill and Bob's Cove still provide incredible views.

We've filmed three seasons of One Lane Bridge in Queenstown so I feel like a local now. For coffee, I go to Franks Pantry for a pie and a doughnut. I'd say the best pies in Aotearoa are in Queenstown, at either Franks Pantry or Ferg Bakery.

On set with Dominic Ona-Ariki in Queenstown. Photo / Supplied

My partner and I make it our treat to dine at Aosta - an Italian place in Arrowtown. For wine by the fireplace, head to The Sherwood. Then, for a couple of coldies and pizza, my go-to would be Altitude Brewery in Frankton. For cocktails with a side of people-watching, Eichardt's is always good.

I would also recommend hanging out in Glenorchy for a night or two. It's such a great way to recharge the batteries ... Jump off the wharf if you're game.

Dominic Ona-Ariki stars as Detective Sergeant Ariki Davis in One Lane Bridge, Mondays from November 7, 8.30pm on TVNZ1 and TVNZ+.