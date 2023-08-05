Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / Lifestyle
Premium

Why is Karen O'Leary so serious?

12 minutes to read
By
Greg Bruce

Feature Writer

She’s one of the funniest people on New Zealand television, but behind the jokes, Karen O’Leary is deadly serious.

Because of her extensive background in education, soccer and fun, comedian Karen O’Leary had been invited

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.