Spy: ‘Better than ever’: Kiwi Bravo star Aesha Scott on love, life and fame

Aesha Scott. Photo / Supplied

Kiwi reality star Aesha Scott has had the world and the oceans at her feet since she started with Bravo’s mega-successful Below Deck franchise in 2019.

Two seasons on Below Deck Mediterranean as an assistant “stew” gave the Tauranga native a global fan base who fell in love with her fun-loving, no-frills personality and more than 500,000 Instagram followers to prove it.

Scott thought her BD journey might be over after that, but to her surprise, she was asked to be the chief stew of Below Deck Down Under.

That screened last year and Down Under was so popular Scott is now back for season two, which premieres next week, again as chief stew alongside the handsome Captain Jason Chambers.

In between she went to Africa and was a star on the Aussie show I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! in which she made it to the final three.

Scott loves the vibrant culture, beautiful ports and cobbled streets of the Med, but says Australia has much more underwater scenery and remote islands. Diving on the Barrier Reef a couple of times each season was a highlight on her wish list, she says.

Captain Jason Chambers. Photo / Supplied

“Australia definitely has a much more relaxed, tropical vibe compared to working in the Med, where everything is very proper and formal.”

Scott says she felt more stressed with the crew on season 1 of Down Under and, as a result, felt like she was a more serious version of herself.

“Season 2 has it all – it’s sexy with lots of drama, the crew are wild and I am back to my usual self now that I’ve settled into the role. There are a lot of laughs in the mix too.”

“Jason and I are better than ever. We’re like siblings trying to help each other navigate through a sometimes-tumultuous season. No one will be disappointed; this is a season you definitely won’t want to miss.”

When Scott is not on Down Under, she is somewhat of a gypsy and goes wherever the wind takes her.

She is dating a fellow Kiwi from the Bay of Plenty, Scott Dobson, who has lived in the US for the past 10 years and manages a bar in Breckenridge, Colorado.

The couple met through social media when Scott was in the US. Now she spends a third of her time in Colorado, a third in New Zealand and the rest of her time moving around for work, interviews and events.

“I absolutely love it. I get restless very easily and love the constant change,” she says.

She is currently back in New Zealand to visit both of their families.

“The last time I was here was with Scott over summer. We are trying to buy a place in the Mount next summer, so last summer we stayed with his parents in Whakamārama. It was awesome! It was the first Christmas he had had at home in about 10 years,” she says.

The couple, both 31, plan lots more travel. Scott hopes for more Below Deck work and is open to other reality shows too and the five-year plan is to get married and have kids, but travel first.

Scott does get recognised by fans a lot in New Zealand but says it’s very different from the US.

“In the States, I get excited hugs and pictures most times I go outside. People are very forward. Whereas in New Zealand, people are much more chill and respectful of your space and privacy, so I just get people staring at me but not saying hi,” she says.