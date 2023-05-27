The best standup of the year has been revealed. Photo / Getty

A trio of shows touching on mental health, colonisation and the realities of step-parenting have been nominated for the biggest prize in New Zealand comedy.

Guy Montgomery, Brendon Green and Jamaine Ross have been named as the 2023 nominees for the Fred Award at the New Zealand International Comedy Festival.

The award, named after New Zealand comedian John Clarke’s legendary character Fred Dagg, has been running since 2011 and recognises the best show by a New Zealand comedian in each year’s festival. Dai Henwood is the only comedian to have won it twice, while other previous winners include Rhys Darby, Rose Matafeo, Chris Parker, and reigning winner Eli Matthewson.

2023 Fred Award nominees Brendon Green, left, Guy Montgomery and Jamaine Ross. Image / Supplied

Guy Montgomery’s My Brain is Blowing Me Crazy sees the podcaster and TV host touch on his experiences as a step-parent, mixed in with commentary on topics ranging from the climate crisis and drugs to his favourite letters and idioms.

Montgomery’s nomination here follows winning the Best of the Fest at the Sydney Comedy Festival earlier this week for the same show.

Brendon Green is nominated for I’m Happy You’re Here, a post-lockdown examination of the state of his mental health across his life, complete with songs and poetry.

Jamaine Ross returned to the Comedy Festival after a several-year break with Vaguely Familiar, a show touching on being a semi-celebrity in New Zealand while digging into colonisation, identity and raising his young daughter.

The Fred Award will be handed out at tomorrow night’s Last Laughs, the final show in the festival which also sees the Billy T Award for the best rising star in local comedy awarded. Abby Howells, Gabby Anderson, Jack Ansett, Janaye Henry and Maria Williams are up for the prize.

It’s an award that Montgomery, Green and Ross were all previously nominated for back in 2014.

Last Laughs takes place at SkyCity Theatre from 7pm on Sunday, with Chris Parker as host.