Former boy band star Jordi Webber is heating up screens across the Ditch as the latest Kiwi to star in Aussie hit soap Home and Away.

He has become known more for his acting talents than his days in Titanium a decade ago.

Webber, who is still in Sydney, tells Spy he started filming his stint in the fictional Summer Bay at the end of last year.

He hit screens last week in Australia and says Kiwis should see his entrance on the show tomorrow when it screens on TVNZ 2.

“I play Kahu, a cousin of the Parata family. “Last year when Tane Parata (played by fellow Kiwi Ethan Browne) visited NZ he told my character to visit him in Summer Bay anytime and here I am.”

Webber says Kahu may cause a bit of drama, like a cyclone with a smile.

“He is super free-spirited, like a chilled Māori boy but with some spice,” says Webber.

Webber and Browne bonded on and off screen and have become great mates, which Webber says added to their performances on screen.

Webber, who also did a stint on Shortland Street, says both soaps shared the same fast turnaround but his role in Home and Away had more of his natural essence as he loves the beach and surfing.]

He had a fun experience with the Home and Away cast both on set and off and he says doors have been left open for a return to Kahu’s arc.

The 28-year-old is now filming new Aussie Stan TV series Prosper, described as a razor-sharp drama of faith, ambition and divided loyalties, set within a powerful, wealthy family, who are building an evangelical megachurch hell-bent on global domination.

“My character is American. Funnily, I am a Kiwi filming in Aussie with a US accent.”

On Prosper, Webber is again working with other Kiwis including Under the Vines’ star Rebecca Gibney.

And Netflix rom-com fans will be pleased to see him in the streaming giant’s upcoming first interactive love fest; he stars alongside US star Laura Marano in Choose Love, which filmed in New Zealand last year.

It’s not his first American romantic movie — last year he starred as a cowboy in Mistletoe Ranch, filmed on the Gold Coast.

For fans of his music, Webber says the writing bubble has started to surface again, and to expect some releases later this year.



