The Married at First Sight New Zealand partner swap this Sunday night on Three, may have been upstaged with a husband’s TikTok post with another husband’s wife last week.

Primary teacher James Hunt posted a now-deleted TikTok video with car dealer Kara Lester, exclaiming their BFF status. Both are based in Christchurch.

On the show, Hunt is married to Auckland mum and Influencer Samantha Best, while Lester is married to Auckland auctioneer and wellness guru Mike Wilson.

Hunt removed the post, but not before eagle-eyed fans noticed the content.

The TikTok video featured Hunt and Lester and was captioned: “When MAFS gives you a beautiful wife and a crazy best friend.”

Both are wearing sunglasses in the video, and seem to be jigging to a country and western theme, Lester pops in and out of frame, while Hunt busts a few rhymes.

Hunt: “Do I have a best friend?”

Lester: “Hell yeah.”

Hunt: “Do I love my best friend?”

Lester: “Hell yeah.”

Hunt: “But do they ever answer the goddamn phone?”

Lester: “F*** yeah.”

Hunt posted his TikTok creation on his Instagram story, which Lester reposted.

Spy understands the pair became best friends after filming finished on the show, on their way home on the plane to Christchurch.

The TikTok post confused Hunt’s followers on the status of his marriage and he has now deleted it.

Fans curious about the video are in for a mind trip with the show’s partner-swapping episode.

In the swap, Hunt is paired with the other Christchurch-based wife on the show, property consultant and intruder Cara Huxford.

On the show’s last episode, Huxford voted to leave her husband, Auckland mortgage adviser Jesse Brooke, whose partner swap is with Hunt’s wife Best.

Hunt and Huxford dive into their swap with a bit of sexual innuendo as they make tiramisu together.

Meanwhile, Lester is matched with Hamilton’s Brewer Piripi Clarke, whose wife on the show is Auckland marketer Stephanie Archer.

Lester and Clarke spice up their swap with a sexy “less is more” photo shoot, with Lester donning lingerie and putting on her husband Wilson’s famous fur coat.

Don’t worry, the Viking-like Wilson has his own perfect swap with Archer, as they pose up a sweat recreating iconic partner yoga poses and bond over deep and meaningful chats.

MAFS NZ relationship expert, Jo Robertson, tells Spy that the worst thing that could happen with a partner swap is that they start to desire that person, so they start to think “… hmmm… if only I was matched with you”, she explains. “That’s a real problem, because obviously it shows a lack of loyalty, but even bigger, it’s going to create a problem.”