Kiwis got to see the softer side of one Married At First Sight NZ groom last night when he made a vulnerable confession. Now, he’s using his voice in hopes of helping others find theirs.

Taking to Instagram shortly after Tuesday night’s episode of the reality show aired, Piripi Clarke, 28, has asked Kiwis in the spirit of New Zealand’s men’s health week - which runs for one week every June - to “check in” on the men in their lives.

“Check in on the men in your lives. S*** can be hard, but maybe it can be a bit easier with support and understanding,” the Hamilton-based father of two said. “Bit cringe I know, but the public have now seen me do wees and cry. So I’m past the cringe point now lol [sic]”.

Earning plenty of support in the comment section, Clarke’s confession was met with praise from his fellow MAFS NZ cast, including his on-screen wife, Stephanie Archer.

The Auckland-based marketer commented: “We love to see it Piri - proud of you x”, while fellow bride, Kara Lester added, “Proud of you Piri. Check in on your friends. Never be afraid to reach out and tell someone how you feel.”

Madeleine Gilbert also supported her castmate, writing, “So proud of you Piri, takes a lot of courage to speak up and speak the truth, so brave and you will be helping so many people watching, more than you know. You are surround by a lot of love, lean on us whenever.”

Piripi Clarke shared a vulnerable confession on Married At First Sight NZ. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

Elsewhere, former star of The Apprentice NZ Mike Wilson, wrote, “Yesss brother! Very powerful”.

It comes after Clarke opened up to the four other grooms on the show last night, revealing he signed up to MAFS NZ because he hasn’t had a “functional” dating life ever and is ready to find a partner he can be a “good man” to.

Cutting to a sit down with local relationship and sex therapist Jo Robertson, Clarke further explained his situation, admitting he had cheated “quite a bit” when he was younger and it led him to struggle with “getting out of my own head”.

“I now can reflect on that and see what’s happened, it’s quite hard to speak kindly to yourself in your head,” he tearfully admitted.

The father of two broke down while speaking to expert Jo Robertson. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

Going on to share the reasons for his past actions, Clarke said as a child, he had two older brothers who were “quite close” but often found himself playing alone.

“I kinda just did my own thing,” he told Robertson. “I wasn’t very cool at school, bit of nerd, hung out in the library, and read comic books and stuff. I was so uncool I couldn’t hang out with the other uncool kids.”

For more Married At First Sight NZ news and all the recaps, click here.

Clarke said by the time he reached high school, he was playing sports and became visibly upset as he told the expert, “it was kind of nice to be wanted I guess.”

When asked who he wants to be, Clarke emotionally confessed, “a good man”.

This season's cast has been extra supportive of one another. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

Cutting back to his vulnerable chat with the grooms, Clarke added, “I feel like I’m kind of ready to open up again and be honest about myself like ‘hey look, I haven’t been the best person but I’m just trying to be a good man now and trying to find a good woman who might be wanting to build something next to me’.”

Clarke is married to Archer in the show, which aims to create lasting connections between two people who marry at first sight.

In the New Zealand format of the show, past contestants have had to legally wed, however season three and now season four have seen elopements instead.

The couple’s marriage is in its early days; however, both Archer and Clarke have admitted they are committed to seeing where things go.

Steph and Piripi enjoy a date on Married At First Sight NZ. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

On Sunday night’s episode, Archer told her husband, “You’re super, like, kind and thoughtful. I feel like you’re super considerate of me and my space, which is really nice.”

While Clarke told the grooms during Monday night’s episode, he was “surprised” how much they have in common and shared that the pair were enjoying their time getting to know each other.

Married At First Sight New Zealand airs on Three and ThreeNow every Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Lillie Rohan is a London-based reporter covering lifestyle and entertainment stories who joined the Herald in 2020. She specialises in all things relationships and dating.