Mike Wilson has taken another punt at reality television, this time looking for lasting love on the new season of Married at First Sight New Zealand.

As the Kiwi iteration of Married at First Sight starts shaping up and making commitments, more details are being revealed – including its latest groom.

Three has added a star bridegroom to its growing line-up, who might make the local version gain the same ratings attention that its juggernaut Australian version is getting the network.

Spy can reveal former The Apprentice NZ star Mike Wilson, 35, has taken another punt at reality television, this time looking for lasting love on the show’s new Kiwi season.

Wilson, an auctioneer, health and wellness entrepreneur — and an advocate for the naked party scene — placed third in The Apprentice NZ in 2021.

He shared his passion for the unique vein of shindig with Spy last September: in a story on the growing popularity of undie parties, Wilson encouraged those attending to leave their inhibitions at home. “There is no judgment, but connection on a higher level,” Wilson told Spy, and explained that “undie parties” took people — everyone from tradies to corporates — to a whole new level of connection.

Now, with his new gig, it seems Wilson is looking for a permanent level of connection, by joining the experiment that is MAFS.

He was spotted around the city (including at the Pullman Hotel) filming MAFS NZ before Christmas, and his bride is said to be a tall statuesque blonde.

When Spy exclusively revealed in last month that MAFS Australia expert John Aiken was bringing his relationship advice across the Tasman in the hope of helping Kiwis find lasting love, Aiken said there was an alpha male in the group.

Wilson had no comment on his MAFS NZ participation, and although he was a boisterous and very much alpha male competing on The Apprentice NZ, when it comes to love, people say he is much more of a marshmallow.

Aiken told Spy the NZ season had experts looking for a very different mix of individuals including solo parents, personal trainers, schoolteachers and social media influencers.

“We have those who have suffered previous heartache and loss, struggled with toxic dating patterns, have fears of abandonment and experience insecurities around intimacy,” said Aiken.

With Wilson having no inhibitions around intimacy, we hope the experts don’t do one of the opposites-attract matches they are so famous for on the Aussie version, which often end in drama and heartache.

Since The Apprentice NZ, Wilson — as famous for his beard as his deep baritone voice — has continued as an in-demand auctioneer, not just in the property market but at several charity gigs too.

Wilson has carried on the entrepreneurial ideas from his time on The Apprentice NZ with wellness business Bader. Along with co-founder Ryan Bennett, the brand offers products and services designed for natural health enhancement to promote holistic wellbeing. The pair travel throughout New Zealand hosting workshops and plan on taking their brand of living worldwide.

Like Wilson, Three declined to comment on speculation around contestants on their version of MAFS NZ.

Juliet Peterson, senior director of content and BVOD, Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ, was however pleased to celebrate how well the Australian version of the show was doing.

Peterson says Kiwis have streamed the MAFS Australia more than one million times in the first 10 days of its new season, with livestreams up 35 per cent on last year, marking the single biggest week of video-on-demand activity on record for ThreeNow.

“The huge audience on ThreeNow is supported by a further 1.1 million viewers tuning in to the traditional broadcast,” says Peterson. “The audience momentum behind the show is incredible, as the real-life drama continues to unfold.”

Will Wilson share his penchant for the naked party scene with his new bride? Will she be as holistic and grounded as her groom?

Viewers will have to wait until all is revealed later this year to see if MAFS NZ will bring it in the drama and indeed the love stakes.