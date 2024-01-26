John Aiken is bringing his knowledge to New Zealand, slated to help with the new season of the hit series’ Kiwi instalment. Photo / Instagram, @johnaikenlive

Spy can exclusively reveal Married at First Sight Australia expert John Aiken has brought his relationship expertise to help the new season of Three’s New Zealand version.

Aitken will call out Kiwi bad behaviour, hold participants to account, dish out home truths and ultimately try and help the participants find the love they’re looking for.

“I was very excited to get on board with the new version of MAFS NZ as it was a chance to re-boot the whole format and to bring to the series all the learnings and insights, I’ve gained over the past 11 seasons working on the Aussie version,” Aiken tells Spy.

Aiken, 53, spent several years in New Zealand, growing up and then working in NZ and says he felt feels like he has had a good understanding of the people and their relationship dynamics.

“It was exciting to come in with the strong expectations of creating something new and fresh for the NZ public.”

Aiken has been happily married for 16 years to Kiwi Kelly Swanson-Roe. Photo / Supplied

Aiken’s Kiwi roots go deeper still; he has been happily married for 16 years to Kiwi Kelly Swanson-Roe, a former TV3 and Prime news presenter.

He told Spy the pair spent their Christmas holidays here. “Most Christmas holidays we make a point of coming back to NZ, it is as important for the kids to maintain their roots as well as Kelly and I.” The Sydney-based family enjoyed three weeks at Mount Maunganui, relaxing in a beautiful house on the main beach, and Aiken says the beaches, restaurants, bars, bush walks and shopping were the perfect way to recharge and to see they also caught up with old friends and family.

Aiken isn’t the first MAFS AU expert to help MAFS NZ couples try to find happily ever after. He is stepping into his former colleague Dr Trisha Stratford’s shoes after the New Zealand-born clinical neuropsychologist sadly passed away last September at age 72.

“Trisha was a dear friend and an amazing colleague, and she was there with me in the very beginning back in 2014 when we auditioned to be the experts for the Australian show,” says Aiken. “She was such an intellectual calm voice of reason on the show, and we bonded over NZ culture, rugby, cricket, quality wine and a curiosity for human behaviour.”

Aiken admired Stratford, not just for her efforts on the show, but also for everything she achieved in her life — being a war correspondent, sports journalist and hostage negotiator, and then before retraining as a clinical neuro-psychotherapist. “I really miss her,” he says.

Dr Trisha Stratford passed away last September at age 72. Photo / Supplied

Aiken says Kiwi MAFS fans know what they get with him on the show.

“I think Kiwis will appreciate my tough-line approach.

“I also have no doubt that they will warm to the new expert who will go on this journey with me,” he says, of the show’s other yet-to-be-revealed expert. “They have immense levels of experience with couples as well as a wonderful ability to give out practical advice with warmth and humour.” he says.

In choosing the Kiwi cast, Aiken says the duo was looking for a diverse cast of singles with different backstories, who were relatable and real.

“We looked at different ages, cultural backgrounds, personalities, occupations, and we brought together individuals from all over New Zealand,” he explains. “We wanted participants who were compelling and to see if they could really fall in love with a complete stranger.”

He says the very different make-up of individuals includes solo parents, personal trainers, schoolteachers and social media influencers. “We have those who have suffered previous heartache and loss, struggled with toxic dating patterns, have fears of abandonment and experience insecurities around intimacy.”

He warns there are alphas in the mix, as well as those who want to please and some who struggle with being able to let go of power and control. “It’s a wonderful collection of individuals who all want to come on the experiment in the hope of finding love.”

Before MAFS exploded and made Aiken one of the most famous people in reality TV land, he had a relatively anonymous life as a relationship expert working in his own quiet private practice seeing singles and couples.

“I had to scramble to cope with the new lifestyle and the changes to my career,” he says.

Aiken was just getting used to being recognised everywhere he went, and then before long social media came along and suddenly everyone had their opinions, which he says became very hard to manage and at times it became overwhelming. “My family have also had to get used to being in the public eye and adjust to me being stopped for selfies and to answer questions about the show.” But he’s not complaining.

Aiken says the reach of the Australian show he says goes into over 120 countries, and the show has provided him with numerous opportunities worldwide.

“It’s been an amazing ride, I’m very grateful, and I still can’t believe after 11 seasons it’s a show that people of all ages continue to love to talk about.”