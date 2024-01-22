Experts Mel Schilling, Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken will return for another season of Married At First Sight Australia. Photo / Nine

Experts Mel Schilling, Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken will return for another season of Married At First Sight Australia. Photo / Nine

Get ready Married At First Sight Australia fans, the show is about to return.

Premiering on Monday, February 5 on Three and ThreeNow, the much-loved reality show is back for 2024 with a brand new season full of even more love, drama and chaos than before.

Like past seasons, this year’s 10 couples are set to embark on a unique journey of love, meeting for the first time at the altar with relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling, alongside renowned certified sexologist Alessandra Rampolla returning to not only match the couples, but also mentor them through their relationships, and challenging them to forge deep, lasting connections.

In a statement released to the Herald, Aiken has revealed what he thinks this season will entail saying: “The group dynamic is very powerful this year and the experts have a lot to say about the actions of certain individuals as well as rivalries within the experiment.”

As well as the usual mix of brides and grooms looking for love, this season will also include the show’s oldest groom, 62-year-old Richard, who has been struggling to find love on the dating apps.

Here are this season’s brides and grooms:

Brides

Andrea, 51

Andrea, 51, is a Photographer. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

The Queensland photographer might be 51, but her young at heart nature proves a number doesn’t define you. Full of optimism and ready to “fall head of heels for the right person”, the single mother of two adult children left her last relationship after realising she was being “gaslit” - something she learnt about while watching MAFS.

Cassandra, 29

Cassandra, 29, is an Administration Officer. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

Bubbly, outgoing and social, administration officer Cassandra devastatingly lost her first love and has struggled to find a meaningful connection with anyone since. Now, approaching her 30s, she is looking to meet someone who is family-orientated so she can build a life and raise a “small football team” of kids.

Eden, 28

Eden, 28, is a recruitment manager. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

She’s been single for three years after her partner cheated on her with her best friend and now the Queensland-based recruitment manager is ready to put her trust in the experts and find love. Looking for someone who is ambitious, generous and loyal, she will have to work through her trust issues that “run extremely deep”.

Ellie, 32

Ellie, 32, is a registered nurse. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

The registered nurse is entering the experiment with the hopes of forming a healthy relationship with “Mr Right” and becoming a mum after her ex-fiance cheated on her, resulting in the cancellation of their wedding one month before the big day. Despite being open and friendly, she admits she needs constant reassurance in a relationship.

Lauren, 32

Lauren, 32, is a PR and marketing Consultant. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

The Western Australia-based PR and marketing consultant says she is “a little bit crazy” in relationships but with parents who have been married for over 40 years, she has a high standard for a successful relationship and is looking for someone who is calm and level-headed to balance out her strong opinions and passionate nature.

Lucinda, 43

Lucinda, 43, is an MC and marriage celebrant. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

Known as a “grounded earth mama”, the MC and wedding celebrant sees every glass half-full - no matter the circumstances - and describes herself as a steward of light and light. After playing Cupid for years, she’s now done with heartbreak and looking to find a partner who is vulnerable and able to explore everything the world has to offer.

Natalie, 32

Natalie, 32, is a physiotherapist. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

The physiotherapist confesses she is “nerdy by nature” and proud of it. A lover of gaming with a large memorabilia collection dedicated to her Samoyed dog, MieMie, she often goes out of her way to maintain relationships with people she loves and will standup for anyone - including herself, who is being treated unfairly.

Sara, 29

Sara, 29, is a Nutritionist. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

The Nutritionist was born and raised in Colombia before moving to Canada as a small child. An open communicator with a firey nature, the independent Latina is looking for a confident light haired “pretty boy” who can match her energy and “put her in her place”.

Tori, 27

Tori, 27, is a Business Development Manager. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

A self-proclaimed “bulldog”, the business development manager doesn’t “do compromise” as she is fiercely independent. Looking for an alpha male who isn’t intimidated by a strong woman, she wants a man who is masculine, fit, career-focused, driven, emotionally intelligent and a good communicator.

Grooms

Ben, 39

Ben, 39, is a tour guide turned part-time construction worker. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

After working as a Tour Guide before the pandemic, the now-construction worker’s last relationship ended in 2019. Confessing he is “extremely picky” when it comes to choosing a partner, he hates “vanilla” or boring people and is looking for something who will keep him on his toes.

Collins, 28

Collins, 28, is an executive assistant. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

He describes himself as quirky, a little bit awkward and a huge chatterbox. Executive assistant by day and Trivia Events host by night, he has zero experience with relationships after constantly being put in the friendzone. With big ambitions and a lot of love to give, he is looking forward to meeting his match on MAFS.

Jack, 34

Jack, 34 is a personal trainer. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

Fit, charming and unashamedly vain, the personal trainer thinks of himself as an alpha male who needs a partner who will respectfully submit to his dominant nature. With OCD and high-expecctations, he wants a partner who is glamourous, fit, has a nice smile, tanned and brunette.

Jayden, 26

Jayden, 26, is a professional kickboxer. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

His brother, Mitch Eynaud, starred in MAFS Season nine, now it’s the professional kickboxer’s turn to find love. Focused, disciplined and obsessive, with a knack for hiding his emotions, he has always kept people at arms length but is looking to beat the misconception and is looking for a partner who will help break down his walls.

Jonathan, 39

Jonathan, 39, is a health business owner. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

After serving as an infantry soldier, to becoming a concreter and a financial adviser, the now heath business owner considers himself unlucky in love. Ready to put himself out there after the breakdown of his last relationship, he’s eager to become a father and is looking for a woman who is put together and motivated.

Michael, 34

Michael, 34, is a salesperon. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

The extroverted and sassy salesperson isn’t afraid to stand up for what he believes in and will do anything for those he loves. After a challenging upbringing, he can struggle with letting his walls down but admits he is ready to meet someone tall, dark and handsome, who will match his confidence and family values.

Richard, 62

Richard, 62, is a motivational speaker. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

The motivational speaker is the oldest groom to appear on MAFS but describes himself as young at heart. After leaving his wife of 27 years due to the spark no longer being there, the father of three adult children is looking to meet a woman his own age with a zest for life, flexible attitude and who he will have undeniable chemistry with.

Simon, 39

Simon, 39, is a marketing manager. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

The South Australian marketing manager was married for most of his twenties before splitting with his ex-wife just before his 30th birthday. After coming out as gay, he has never been in a proper same-sex relationship, never tried dating apps but admits he is ready for love and hopes MAFS will help him find someone to share a connection with.

Tim, 31

Tim, 31, is an online business owner. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

After growing up in Darwin, the online business owner lived all around the world before settling on the Gold Coast. With big financial goals and many online businesses, he split from his recent girlfriend after finding out she was unfaithful. Used to keeping his walls up, he is taking part in MAFS to open himself up to love.

Timothy, 51

Timothy, 51, is a business owner. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

Social and outgoing, the business owner says he could sell water to fish thanks to his gift of the gab. His last relationship ended six years ago and while he has forgotten what it feels like to be in a partnership he knows that he wants to feel butterflies and excitement again with someone flexible and fun-natured.

Tristan, 30

Tristan, 30, is an Entertainment Manager. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

The entertainment manager has joined MAFS after struggling to get himself out of the friendzone. Not sure if he is self-sabotaging or just chasing the wrong women, he believes the experts will help him find someone as loving and caring as him.

Stream Married At First Sight Australia first on ThreeNow from Monday, February 5. New episodes drop every Sunday - Wednesday with episodes screening on Three at 7pm the same days.



































































