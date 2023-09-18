Dr Trisha Stratford appeared alongside experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling on MAFS. Photo / Nine

Former Married At First Sight Australia expert Dr Trisha Stratford has died at the age of 72.

Her “heartbroken” former co-star John Aiken, who is currently one of the relationship experts on the reality show, confirmed today the New Zealand-born clinical neuropsychologist had passed away.

He wrote on social media, “I’m heartbroken and devastated that my friend and dear colleague Trisha has passed away.”

“We shared an amazing seven seasons of MAFS together,” he continued.

The pair also bonded over their home country, he revealed - Stratford was born in Wellington, while Aiken was born in Sydney and moved to New Zealand as a teenager.

“She loved everything New Zealand. Relationships, the All Blacks, the Black Caps, French wine and travelling the world. I’ll miss you, Tish,” Aiken wrote.

“Thank you for all the memories.”

Australia’s channel Nine added in a statement the network was “deeply saddened” to hear of Stratford’s passing.

“Our sincerest condolences and heartfelt sympathies go out to her family and those closest during this difficult time,” the spokesperson said.

It’s understood Stratford, who was living in Sydney during her time on MAFS, relocated back to New Zealand with her Auckland-based boyfriend Roger shortly after departing Nine.

Stratford was one of the original experts on the reality show. She announced that she was leaving the Channel Nine series in 2020.

“After seven seasons of Married At First Sight, I have decided to step back from the television series to focus on my writing, research and neuro-psychotherapy,” she shared in a statement at the time.

“I’ve been involved right from the beginning in the challenge of bringing this social experiment to television.

“The programme provides a platform for an ongoing conversation on relationships, and I wish the programme continued success and hope future participants find everlasting love.”

In an exclusive chat with Newstalk ZB’s Simon Barnett and Phil Gifford, Dr Stratford later revealed she had concerns about the direction of the show, as she believed it had taken a different path to what she originally signed up for.

“It became really clear to me over the last two seasons, but particularly the last season, that the type of people applying for the show were just becoming more and more outrageous,” she told the radio hosts at the time.

“And it became very difficult to match people who were on the show for the wrong reasons.”

In 2018, Stratford revealed that she was in a relationship with an Auckland businessman and dad of three named Roger and was planning to move back to New Zealand for him.

She told Woman’s Day the following year that a mutual friend set them up and there was an instant connection. “When we met, it was so natural, we had to give each other a hug – we had such energy,” she shared.

“We’re clearly older, so we’re a lot more chill and relaxed. We love going to museums, we both buy art and we’re active – we’re into cycling, we love walking and we go to the beach.”