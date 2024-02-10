Zak Martin has returned to his first love of boxing after spending two years in Shortland Street, and he's teaming up with brother Jake (right).

With his character killed off by the beloved Kiwi soap, Shortland Street’s Zak Martin tells Spy what’s next.

After two years of being consumed in the forever moving machine of Shortland Street, Zak Martin has returned to his first love of boxing, with his younger brother Jake, and is eyeing up a role in Spartacus.

Shorty fans were devastated this week when Martin’s character, Dr Rahu Parata, died on the operating table at the hands of surgeon Harry Warner.

The plot point calls time on his stint with the popular television soap opera. “Although the workload could be strenuous, Shorty provided many highs, the people, the learnings and being able to act every day was a privilege,” Martin, 24, tells Spy.

Zak Martin played Dr Rahu Parata on Shortland Street. Photo / @_zakmartin

Since leaving, Martin says, he has become a different person, with time to reflect and widen his lens. And to focus on family.

He and his younger brother Jake, 21, were raised by their mother Michelle for half of their lives in Te Atatū South. They say their mum inspires them every day and it is their mission to make her proud.

Part of that mission is returning to the ring. He and Jake, who is a plumbing apprentice, say boxing has been a huge part of their lives.

After years of training, Martin was set to represent Aotearoa in boxing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham before an injury forced him to withdraw.

“Boxing is a massive passion of ours and become part of our everyday regimen,” says Jake of returning to the sport.

The pair plan to compete and box all this year, fighting as much as they can. They both train with their amateur coach Jeff Stutt in Birkenhead — often training in his garage.

Jake recently competed at the North Island Golden Gloves in the 75kg novice male division. Meanwhile, his brother, who hasn’t fought in two-and-a-half years due to his work commitments and injury, is gearing up to get back into the ring.

“The ring rust will be real when I have my first major fight next week at Peach Boxing’s fight night at the ABA stadium,” says Martin.

He says his 69kg weigh-in is welterweight and he has been avoiding pies as much as possible.

Both brothers are huge fans of Joseph Parker and David Nyika, calling them an example to younger guys that they too can make it on that world level in whatever they choose to do.

Jake says his older brother is his mentor and has taken him along the journey of fame.

The brothers have turned their passions into a podcast — The Martin Show — where they say they will explore many topics and their passions to inspire young people.

Jake and Zak Martin plan on boxing as much as they can this year.

The pair share an advocacy for men’s mental health, and say their show combines light and humorous with serious and vulnerable elements too.

They aim to bring on guests who are “go-getters” whom they admire and respect.

“The Martin Show isn’t about telling people what’s right or wrong but rather guiding them so they can learn something about themselves through the show,” says Martin.

What else is guiding Martin? Ambition for his acting career.

“Spartacus would be both amazing but also a challenge,” he says, hoping for a role in the production. “We’ll see what the universe brings me.”

Spy thinks producers of the new series Spartacus, which is filming in NZ this year, might want to check out one of Martin’s fights.