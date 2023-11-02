David Nyika fights interim world title challenger Robert 'the Butcher' Berridge in Queensland this week. Photo / Photosport

David Nyika confirmed he would not be chasing the Olympic dream again. As he turns his full focus to his professional career with a bout against Robert Berridge on Friday, he tells Christopher Reive he has no regrets over his decision.

David Nyika is exactly where he needs to be.

About 13 years ago, the Kiwi boxer mapped out a plan for his career; Commonwealth Games, Olympics, then head into the professional realm.

The first step he achieved in 2014 and again in 2018, claiming Commonwealth gold both years. However, after missing out on the Rio Olympics in 2016, his career plan was set back another cycle as he targeted Tokyo in 2020. After that was delayed until 2021, Nyika ultimately lost five years to that goal – though came away with a bronze medal for his efforts.

Nyika made his professional debut earlier the same year, and has since amassed a 7-0 record with six wins by knockout.

However, with professional boxers allowed to return to the amateur ranks to compete at the Olympics, it was a move Nyika had considered but eventually decided against; announcing in September his time in the amateur ranks was done and he was fully focused on his professional goals.

“I’d hate to do the New Zealand flag an injustice,” Nyika told the Herald upon reflection of his decision.

“My gut feeling was that my heart just wasn’t in it. I feel like I’ve got some existing trauma from the whole build-up to the last Olympics, and my gut said [another Olympics] just wasn’t the right decision.”

In the professional ranks, Nyika is working to keep a busy schedule since settling into life in Gatton, a small town in rural Queensland, and training under the watchful eye of Noel Thornberry.

On Friday night, he will have his third fight in six months when he meets former world title challenger Robert ‘the Butcher’ Berridge (30-10-1). Berridge was a late-notice replacement, after Nyika’s initial opponent was forced to withdraw.

Friday’s bout is one of potentially four dates Nyika is currently working towards, but that schedule would have been unrealistic had he opted to venture back into the Olympic realm.

“It would’ve taken another year or so out of my professional career. I’m 28 now, I really need to stick to the course and stick to my original game plan,” Nyika said.

“That was a schedule I made in my head when I was about 15 or 16 years old. Missing out on the Rio Olympics pushed that back another five years which was unexpected, but I feel like I’m where I need to be right now and I’m confident I’ve made the right decision.”

In Berridge, Nyika gets a welcome step up in competition. While his best days are behind him, with five losses in his last six fights, Berridge has been in the ring with some of the world’s best boxers – including a bout against reigning WBA light heavyweight world champion Dimitry Bivol for the interim world title back in 2017.

“Robbie was actually preparing for another fight at cruiserweight, so it sounds like he’s in good shape to fight,” Nyika said.

“It’s a massive scalp that I could potentially add to my list. I’m certain that this is the right fight to take right now. He’s a game fighter, he packs a punch and has a high knockout ratio, but I’m trying to move forward and climb up the ranks, and I need tougher fights. I think Berridge is a step in the right direction.”

