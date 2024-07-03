Cinephiles will be looking forward to the several scheduled sub-programmes that focus on unique film styles and approaches. The “Fresh Competition” segment lines up 10 feature-length films competing for the best narrative debut, the Frames Competition is a collection of eight genre-bending documentaries, and Portraits takes a closer look at eight character-driven films that examine and critique the human experience.

The Substance, directed by Coralie Fargeat.

The Māhutonga segment shows off 12 feature-length films and 19 shorts made exclusively by Kiwis, with the films chosen by artistic director Paolo Bertolin and head of programming Michael McDonnell. The shorts were selected by veteran co-curators Leo Koziol and Craig Fasi, along with guest selector Gerard Johnstone.

A special celebration of New Zealand film will also be held at Auckland’s ASB Waterfront Theatre from August 15-18. Called the Aotearoa Film Focus Weekend (AFFW), attendees will be treated to a curated selection of Kiwi films and an exhibition by the Cinematographers Society. There’ll be the opportunity to participate in panel discussions, workshops, a masterclass, and a Q&A session with the filmmakers over the four-day session.

Bertolin said AFFW aims to put a “spotlight on the vivid resurgence of local cinema”, which is being driven by both experienced directors and new industry players. “We wish to engage audiences, especially young people, with New Zealand cinema, creating a dialogue that goes beyond the sheer screening of films. And we hope that this connection will last beyond the festival, truly benefiting both filmmakers and audiences.”

Now that the full programme has been released, you can plan your trip to NZIFF. If you’re tagging along this year, we’ve rounded up a guide to what’s screening at the festival, the programmes available, and where you can watch.

What’s screening at NZIFF 2024?

Programmes

Big Nights

The 2024 opening and closing films:

We Were Dangerous , directed by Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu (Opening Night all regions except Christchurch)

, directed by Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu (Opening Night all regions except Christchurch) Head South , directed by Jonathan Ogilvie (Christchurch Opening Night)

, directed by Jonathan Ogilvie (Christchurch Opening Night) The Substance, directed by Coralie Fargeat (Closing Night all regions)

Never Look Away, directed by Lucy Lawless.

Māhutonga

While Matariki ushers the sun to its dawn rising, Māhutonga – the Southern Cross, stands sentinel in the evening sky, shining the way to our storytellers from Aotearoa, both narrative and documentary, including three short film programmes, Short Connections 2024, Ngā Whanaunga Māori Pasifika Shorts 2024 and New Zealand’s Best 2024:

30th Anniversary Screening of Heavenly Creatures , directed by Peter Jackson

, directed by Peter Jackson Alien Weaponry: Kupu Te Ara , directed by Kent Belcher

, directed by Kent Belcher Grafted , directed by Sasha Rainbow

, directed by Sasha Rainbow The Haka Party Incident , directed by Katie Wolfe

, directed by Katie Wolfe The House Within , directed by Joshua Prendeville

, directed by Joshua Prendeville Marimari , directed by Paul Wolffram

, directed by Paul Wolffram A Mistake , directed by Christine Jeffs

, directed by Christine Jeffs Never Look Away , directed by Lucy Lawless

, directed by Lucy Lawless Taki Rua Theatre – Breaking Barriers, directed by Whetū Fala

Naughty Little Peeptoe, directed by Kiwis Garth Maxwell and Peter Wells.

Exclusive to the Aotearoa Film Focus Weekend (AFFW)

New Zealand film will be celebrated at a special Aotearoa Film Focus Weekend (August 15-18) at Auckland’s ASB Waterfront Theatre:

I Am a Dark River , directed by Tessa Mitchell

, directed by Tessa Mitchell Night Piece , directed by Bridget Sutherland

, directed by Bridget Sutherland Naughty Little Peeptoe, directed by Garth Maxwell and Peter Wells

Brief History of a Family, directed by Chinese filmmaker Lin Jianjie.

Fresh Competition

A newly minted competition comprising 10 must-see features lining up some of the best narrative debuts of the past 12 months. Discover the most exciting and promising new voices in international cinema:

Birdeater , directed by Jim Weir & Jack Clark

, directed by Jim Weir & Jack Clark Brief History of a Family , directed by Lin Jianjie

, directed by Lin Jianjie Dormitory , directed by Nehir Tuna

, directed by Nehir Tuna Good One , directed by India Donaldson

, directed by India Donaldson Janet Planet , directed by Annie Baker

, directed by Annie Baker Oceans are the Real Continents , directed by Tommaso Santambrogio

, directed by Tommaso Santambrogio The Village Next to Paradise , directed by Mo Harawe

, directed by Mo Harawe To A Land Unknown , directed by Mahdi Fleifel

, directed by Mahdi Fleifel Viet and Nam , directed by Trương Minh Quý

, directed by Trương Minh Quý Wild Diamond, directed by Agathe Riedinger

The Speedway Murders, directed by Australians Luke Rynderman and Adam Kamien.

Frames Competition

A competitive collection of remarkable works that explore and expand the language of documentary filmmaking. Eight films that interrogate reality, experience and facts in engaging and unexpected ways:

Black Box Diaries , directed by Shiori Ito

, directed by Shiori Ito Grand Theft Hamlet , directed by Pinny Grylls and Sam Crane

, directed by Pinny Grylls and Sam Crane Hollywoodgate , directed by Ibrahim Nash’at

, directed by Ibrahim Nash’at My First Film , directed by Zia Anger

, directed by Zia Anger Seeking Mavis Beacon , directed by Jazmin Renée Jones

, directed by Jazmin Renée Jones Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat , directed by Johan Grimonprez

, directed by Johan Grimonprez The Mother of All Lies , directed by Asmae El Moudir

, directed by Asmae El Moudir The Speedway Murders, directed by Luke Rynderman and Adam Kamien

NZ International Film Festival - Explanation for Everything, directed by Gábor Reisz. Photo / Supplied

Portraits

A gallery of character-driven narrative and documentary films that draw us into the lives of ordinary and extraordinary people. Hilarious and moving, these films will reconcile you with the beauty and complexity of being human:

A Different Man , directed by Aaron Schimberg

, directed by Aaron Schimberg Dìdi , directed by Sean Wang

, directed by Sean Wang Dying , directed by Matthias Glasner

, directed by Matthias Glasner Explanation for Everything , directed by Gábor Reisz

, directed by Gábor Reisz My Favourite Cake , directed by Maryam Moghaddam

, directed by Maryam Moghaddam Sons , directed by Gustav Möller

, directed by Gustav Möller Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story , directed by Peter Ettedgui

, directed by Peter Ettedgui The Outrun, directed by Nora Fingscheidt

Tatami, directed by Iranian filmmaker Zar Amir Ebrahami and US-based Israeli director Guy Nativ.

Widescreen

A diverse and engaging panorama of narrative and documentary films that provide snapshots of reality from different corners of the globe; these are films that will spark vibrant conversations about the world we live in:

Black Dog , directed by Guan Hu

, directed by Guan Hu Crossing , directed by Levan Akin

, directed by Levan Akin Green Border , directed by Agnieszka Holland

, directed by Agnieszka Holland No Other Land , directed by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor

, directed by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor Problemista , directed by Julio Torres

, directed by Julio Torres Tatami , directed by Guy Nattiv, Zar Amir Ebrahimi

, directed by Guy Nattiv, Zar Amir Ebrahimi The Seed of the Sacred Fig , directed by Mohammad Rasoulof

, directed by Mohammad Rasoulof The Story of Souleymane , directed by Boris Lojkine

, directed by Boris Lojkine The Teacher’s Lounge , directed by Ilker Çatak

, directed by Ilker Çatak When the Light Breaks, directed by Rúnar Rúnarsson

Cuckoo, directed by German film-maker Tilman Singer.

Nocturnal

A strand devoted to the kind of cinema flourishing out of dreams – and nightmares. Irreverent genre and out-of- the-box films bound to take you on exhilarating journeys of amusement, fear and awe:

Cuckoo , directed by Tilman Singer

, directed by Tilman Singer Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person , directed by Ariane Louis-Seize

, directed by Ariane Louis-Seize I Saw The TV Glow , directed by Jane Schoenbrun

, directed by Jane Schoenbrun Sasquatch Sunset , directed by David Zellner & Nathan Zellner

, directed by David Zellner & Nathan Zellner Sleep , directed by Jason Yu

, directed by Jason Yu The People’s Joker , directed by Vera Drew

, directed by Vera Drew The Sweet East, directed by Sean Price Williams

NZ International Film Festival - Kneecap, directed by Rich Peppiatt.

Rhythms

Six narrative and documentary films focused on music and its many forms and styles. This selection highlights the power of music, be it rap or classical, as a tool of enlightenment and liberation:

Eno , directed by Gary Hustwit

, directed by Gary Hustwit Gloria! , directed by Margherita Vicario

, directed by Margherita Vicario In Restless Dreams: the Music of Paul Simon , directed by Alex Gibney

, directed by Alex Gibney Kneecap , directed by Rich Peppiatt

, directed by Rich Peppiatt Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line , directed by Paul Clarke

, directed by Paul Clarke Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus, directed by Neo Sora

Evil Does Not Exist, directed by Japanese film-maker Ryûsuke Hamaguchi.

Visions

Critically acclaimed films and contemporary masterpieces gathered for the joy of cinephiles:

All We Imagine is Light , directed by Payal Kapadia

, directed by Payal Kapadia The Beast , directed by Bertrand Bonello

, directed by Bertrand Bonello Dahomey , directed by Mati Diop

, directed by Mati Diop Evil Does Not Exist , directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

, directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi Flow , directed by Gints Zilbalodis

, directed by Gints Zilbalodis Grand Tour , directed by Miguel Gomes

, directed by Miguel Gomes Menu-Plaisirs – Les Troigros , directed by Frederick Wiseman

, directed by Frederick Wiseman Pepe , directed by Nelson Carlos de los Santos

, directed by Nelson Carlos de los Santos The Universal Theory, directed by Timm Kröger

The Monk and the Gun, directed by Bhutanese film-maker Pawo Choyning Dorji.

Journeys

A special focus on countries and regions whose films emerged as groundbreaking and topical. This year, we zero in on endearing works showing the reality of life in the Himalayas and the thought-provoking and irreverent films out of Norway:

Agent of Happiness , directed by Arun Bhattarai, Dorottya Zurbó

, directed by Arun Bhattarai, Dorottya Zurbó The Monk and the Gun , directed by Pawo Choyning Dorji

, directed by Pawo Choyning Dorji Shambhala , directed by Min Bahadur Bham

, directed by Min Bahadur Bham Armand , directed by Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel

, directed by Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel The Remarkable Life of Ibelin , directed by Benjamin Ree

, directed by Benjamin Ree Sex, directed by Dag Johan Haugerud

NZ International Film Festival - Peeping Tom, directed by Michael Powell. Photo / Supplied

Treasures

A selection of hand-picked classics and recently restored films:

American Stories: Food, Family and Philosophy , directed by Chantal Akerman

, directed by Chantal Akerman Anguish , directed by Bigas Luna

, directed by Bigas Luna Days of Heaven , directed by Terrence Malick

, directed by Terrence Malick Paris, Texas , directed by Wim Wenders

, directed by Wim Wenders Peeping Tom, directed by Michael Powell

NZIFF 2024 - Participating cinemas

NZIFF 2024 will screen at various cinemas across nine cities and towns in New Zealand:

Embassy Theatre, Roxy Cinemas and Light House Cinema Cuba in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington (July 31 – August 11)

The Civic, Hollywood Avondale and ASB Auckland Waterfront Theatre in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland (August 7-18)

The Regent Theatre in Ōtepoti Dunedin (August 14-25)

State Cinemas in Whakatū Nelson (14 – 25 August)

Lumière Cinemas in Ōtautahi Christchurch (August 15 – September 1)

Luxe Cinemas in Tauranga Moana (August 15-28)

MTG Century Theatre in Ahuriri Napier (August 21 – September 1)

LIDO Cinemas in Kirikiriroa Hamilton (August 21 – September 4)

Len Lye Cinema in Ngāmotu New Plymouth (August 21 – September 4)

Regent 3 Cinemas in Whakaoriori Masterton (August 21 – September 4).





NZIFF 2024 - Dates and ticketing information

The NZIFF will open in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington on July 31, and it will then tour nine other centres across the country until September 4.

Tickets for Wellington go on sale from 10am on Friday, July 12. Tickets for Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland will be available from 10am on Friday, July 19, with all other centres selling tickets from late July.

Tickets can be booked in person at the NZIFF box office on Allen St, Wellington, and The Civic on Wellesley St West, Auckland. To book online, visit nziff.co.nz.