Paterson, who found success producing the TVNZ and Netflix series Down For Love, says that her and Waite’s motivation for Sweet is to create a disabled-led environment where people close to the content - whatever it may be - are in genuine decision-making positions.

“The Wheel Blacks are dedicated athletes representing New Zealand on the world stage, deserving of our support and attention - we wanted to help bring that,” says Paterson.

For Waite, telling the story of the 2024 Wheel Blacks is timely. It is 20 years since he was part of the team when they took out gold in Athens.

“The chance to highlight the sport that I love was first and foremost,” says Waite.

“The challenge of qualifying and competing at the Paralympics is a vehicle to tell that story - and everyone can ride the journey.

“Every Paralympic cycle the mountain gets bigger as more teams start to invest in rugby programmes that elevate their games.”

The series shines a light on the top-level international teams which have million-dollar budgets, whereas the Wheel Blacks rely on fundraising, charity, and volunteers.

Paterson says from their filming experience, New Zealand is very much the underdog with resources.

“This not only means funding, but also access to training facilities, high-performance resources, and management - it’s an entirely different playing level,” she explains.

Paterson says in Australia, Rugby Australia is the main sports’ partner of wheelchair rugby and that many countries also have major corporate sponsors.

“Japan for example lists Mitsubishi amongst many others and their public support, stadiums and events are incredible - as you’ll see from the Asia-Oceania Championship in Tokyo which is featured in the series.”

Waite says the early years, before winning gold in Athens, were a combination of volunteered hours and budget assigned from general Paralympic resources.

“After Athens, with our ranking at number one, high-performance sport came on board, and things like sports science, dedicated trainers and sports conditioning were available to us,” he says.

Paterson is extra proud of the co-captain of the Wheel Blacks, Cameron Leslie, who is heading to the Paris Paralympics to compete in swimming later this month.

“Not many people can say they represent their country at the top level in two very different sports. He’s an outstanding athlete, and a hell of a good guy too,” she says.

The series airs on Sky Open on Sunday August 18 at 8.30pm, Sky Sport 1 on Monday August 19 at 8.30pm, with all episodes available on Neon and Sky Go from August 18.

Ricardo Simich is the Herald’s Spy Editor. Based in Auckland he covers all roads that lead to popular culture.