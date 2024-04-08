Tall Blacks legend Byron Vaetoe and wheelchair basketballer Maioro Barton. Photo / Supplied

A “thrilling and action-packed” two-day sporting event will have national athletes travelling to Tauranga to test their skills.

The Healthvision Festival of Disability Sport, hosted by Parafed Bay of Plenty, is one of New Zealand’s largest disability sporting events and will be held at Mercury Baypark Arena, Club Mount Maunganui, and the Tauranga Marina at Sulphur Point on April 27 and 28.

Parafed Bay of Plenty board member and wheelchair rugby player Amanda Lowry said 150 athletes competed in last year’s event.

Codes include basketball, rugby, sailing, boccia, bowls, petanque, and croquet, as well as have-a-go opportunities in sports such as cricket and badminton.

Sailing sessions will be run by Sailability Tauranga at Tauranga Marina at Sulphur Point and the “Tri Games” — lawn bowls, petanque, and croquet — will be held at Club Mount Maunganui.

“We are so excited to host the Healthvision Festival of Disability Sport 2024,” Lowry said.

“Expect some incredible heart-stopping action when you watch the athletes battle it out again this year.”

Parafed Bay of Plenty board member Amanda Lowry. Photo / Supplied

Lowry said a festival highlight was the Disability Sport Awards, “where we recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of disabled athletes participating nationally and internationally”.

Both wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball will be holding two-day national tournaments as part of the festival.

Debra Williams, of title sponsor Healthvision, said a variety of disability sports and recreational activities would be showcased throughout a “thrilling and action-packed weekend” for all.

“We extend a warm welcome to visitors and participants, uniting athletes from all corners of New Zealand.

The festival is open to anyone with a physical disability, including low vision and hearing impairments, as well as whānau, friends and supporters. The have-a-go sessions are fully inclusive for all to enjoy and will include adaptive surfing drills, yoga, and NextStep gym.

Tina Harris-Ririnui, general manager of operations at Bay Venues, said the Mercury Baypark Arena team couldn’t wait to host the “incredible” festival.

“Come along and support the athletes, take in all the action and excitement, soak up the energy this festival creates, and have a go yourself. If you love sport and have a competitive spirit, this is the place to be on the last weekend of April.”

Parafed Bay of Plenty is a not-for-profit organisation that enables sport, recreation and play opportunities for physically disabled people.























