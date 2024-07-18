Sproull tells Spy that she had the privilege of hosting Cure Kid’s fundraiser gala last year and the whole experience absolutely blew her mind.

“You always just know Cure Kids are doing great stuff, obviously, but learning exactly how impactful their work is really moved me and I knew I wanted to continue to support them however I can,” says Sproull.

Lucca battled with an extremely rare and highly aggressive cancer.

Lucca has faced significant challenges herself being diagnosed with an extremely rare and highly aggressive cancer at just 16 months old, when she was given a groundbreaking new treatment through a research project funded by Cure Kids and is now thriving.

“When lovely Lucca nominated me to go red for Red Nose Day and do something embarrassing, I happily accepted,” Sproull says.

She chose to tell everyone with whom she interacted in public that she loved them. “I have had to tell everyone I encounter - shop assistants, tradies, the neighbour - I love them.

“So far ... it’s been very awkward, but I’ll do it.

“I want to raise at least $2500, so let’s go everyone! And oh - I love anyone that donates too.”

Ben was diagnosed with Spina Bifida Myelomeningocele and Hydrocephalus.

Ben, who has faced many challenges himself, was diagnosed with Spina Bifida Myelomeningocele and Hydrocephalus at his Mum Catherine’s 20-week antenatal anatomy scan. He put his challenge to Rodger.

“I have been a huge supporter of Cure Kids awesome work for ages,” Rodger tells Spy. “When the brilliant Ben threw down his challenge to me, how could I refuse his giggle?”

By the end of the month, Rodger has to create a TikTok account and do a dance, something that is taking the woman who has interviewed the biggest Hollywood stars in the world, way out of her comfort zone.

“I am uncannily uncool – doing a TikTok dance is literally the worst idea I’ve ever had and needless to say I need at least 10 thousand dollars in donations to do it,” says Rodger.

Rodger is lying awake at night freaking out about the prospect of dancing for all to see.

“I’ve been looking at all the top-notch TikTok dances and even some rubbish ones and that’s only added to my terror.”

Rodger explains that she has been trying to find a dance track slow enough so she doesn’t dislocate a hip.

“I’ve also been begging all the best dancers I know to help a sista out, but they know a lost cause when they see one.”

Cure Kids chief executive, Frances Soutter, is thrilled with the celebrities and the general public putting themselves out there for the challenge.

“What better way to support Kiwi kids than by having some fun,” says Soutter. “It’s a great feeling knowing we can put a smile on people’s faces, all while supporting research projects that address some of the most important issues facing our tamariki.

“There’s still a lot to be done when it comes to child health in Aotearoa.

“Cure Kids is committed to doing what we can, to make a measurable difference to the health and wellbeing of Kiwi kids.”

Make the pledge to embarrass yourself and raise money for Cure Kids at Go Red for Red Nose Day 2024.

Ricardo Simich is the New Zealand Herald’s Spy Editor. Based in Auckland he covers all roads that lead to popular culture.