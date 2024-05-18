Spy can reveal Cliff Curtis, Ladi6 and other big names will be at the glamorous Arts Gala Dinner.

Who are the ‘who’s who’ of the art world attending the inaugural gala?

Avatar movie franchise star Cliff Curtis, songstress Ladi6 and former All Black Keven Mealamu are just some of the entertainment at the glamorous sold-out inaugural Arts Gala Dinner on May 31 at Auckland Town Hall.

Ten years ago, Curtis became an Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate and tells Spy he is honoured to be giving an address to the more than 300 guests at the Arts Foundation’s first gala.

“To have the opportunity to acknowledge the many donors whose commitment to the arts inspires artists from every discipline to create unique and authentic art that celebrates who we are as a nation,” says Curtis.

Ladi6 is very proud to have been last year’s laureate and says the gala will be an incredible night of performances. She is extremely excited to be on the entertainers’ list on the night.

“The Arts Foundation supports the arts through platforms like Boosted, and are huge supporters of senior and emerging artists and creativity in general – which aligns with everything I love and am passionate about,” she says.

The other acts performing include 2005 laureate Black Grace founder Neil Ieremia, who will lead his legendary dance company’s performance; 2007 Laureate pianist Michael Houstoun; and 2021 Arts Foundation Springboard recipient, DJ and Composer, Reuben Jelleyman.

Arts supporter and former All Black Keven Mealamu, pictured with Latai Mealamu at the 53rd Halberg Awards in 2016, will be at the gala.

Rugby-loving Mealamu is an unexpected arts’ advocate and will have a kōrero with guests on the night. He tells Spy there are many different people gathering to support the arts in creative ways on the night.

Among the who’s who of the creative world attending the black-tie affair are Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Paul Goldsmith, actor Oscar Kightley, artist Lisa Reihana, operatic tenor Simon O’Neill, and Māori activist and artist Tāme Iti.

Guests will enjoy a carefully crafted four-course food experience from A-list chef Josh Emett and Collective Hospitality.

The Arts Foundation general manager Jessica Palalagi says the evening is all about getting together and fostering generosity for the arts and promises a unique take on the traditional gala.

“This event feels exciting because it brings together a different audience for the foundation,” says Palalagi.

“I get to host and bring together our artist alumni, our supporters from across the nation, businesses and curious people in an iconic venue for an unforgettable night.

“I want those coming to put aside their ideas of what a gala dinner is – expect to be surprised and delighted.”

Palalagi urges art lovers not attending, to get in on the action at the foundation’s digital auction, which is live now, featuring over 33+ curated items from the best of New Zealand’s hospitality experts, artists and creative businesses.