Minister of Justice Paul Goldsmith shows off his piano skills as part of the Auckland Arts Festival. Video / Supplied

Central Auckland commuters were treated to Paul Goldsmith’s classical piano talents for the last Friday of the city’s annual arts festival.

Against the background sound of workers departing on buses, the Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage played works by French composer Chopin during a 30-minute set outside the Civic Theatre on Queen St this afternoon.

He chose a series of pieces he learned four years ago in the first weeks of lockdown.

Goldsmith told the Herald he has been playing all of his life, but one would have to be superhuman to make it as a professional pianist.

“It’s something that gives me great pleasure, but I wouldn’t want to try and make a living.”

An Auckland Arts Festival spokesperson said Goldsmith has been very supportive of the festival and had been to several shows during the past three weeks.

“He obviously has a personal love of the arts as well.”