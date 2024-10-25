“That day I had an argument with my boyfriend so she was comforting me. I asked her if anyone was chasing after her and she said yes, somebody was chasing her. She said it was a friend of a customer,” she said.
Qi said Bao told her she had rejected the man and told him she had a husband and family, but the man told her that he “doesn’t care”.
“Even after she rejected him he still kind of approached her,” Qi said.
Bao did not tell her any identifying details about the man or his nationality, she said.
Qi said Bao told her that her job was going well and she was happy about a sale.
The court also heard from another friend of Yanfei Bao’s, Jin Tian, who spoke to her on July 19, the day she vanished.
“She called me and asked if there’s any way that people can transfer money from China [to New Zealand]. The amount she tells me is around 500,000 to 600,000 New Zealand dollars,” Tian said.
Tian said Bao did not indicate who she was asking for, but she assumed she was talking about a potential buyer.
Bao sounded normal on the phone and nothing in the call gave her cause for concern, Tian said.
The trial also heard from Cao’s brother-in-law Shengxian Xu on Friday.
“I can’t remember clearly but likely the day Yanfei Bao went missing or the following night I remember he walked by the dining hall and my wife told him Yanfei Bao went missing.
“I remember he said that now it is easier to track down the missing person because there is so much CCTV footage,” Xu said.
Yesterday, the trial heard from Harcourts real estate agents who worked with Bao.
Steven Golding talked to her the day she went missing.
“I had a few missed calls from Yanfei in the morning, and then I spoke to her sort of mid-morning and then also engaged text conversation with her after that, and that was the last conversation I had with her.
“She was just enquiring around Trevor St, and if it was vacant and the lockbox code… she didn’t say why, but it’s a common thing to ask if it’s vacant to let their owners know if they can go there or not,” Golding said.
Golding said an open home was held at the Trevor St property four days later on July 23.
He was not aware of any cleaning inside the house before the open home, but when he visited the property beforehand he found Bao’s business card in the kitchen and said there was a set of keys missing from the lockbox.
The Crown case is that Cao stabbed Bao multiple times at the Trevor St property, dragged her body through the house and put it in the boot of his car. Bao’s body was found in a shallow grave on a Greenpark farm in July this year.
Crown Prosecutor Cameron Stuart said a photo retrieved from Cao’s phone had an image which the Crown said was Bao’s dead body, which showed her naked from the waist down and blood on her body.
Stuart said the Crown did not need to prove motive, but the photo might suggest a sexual element to the attack.
Cao’s defence lawyer Joshua MacLeod said the Crown’s evidence was not enough to prove the murder charge, and the evidence was much muddier than they wanted it to appear.