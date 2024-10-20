Advertisement
Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao murder: Trial of accused Chinese national due to begin today

Kurt Bayer
By
South Island Head of News·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Tingjun Cao will stand trial in Christchurch charged with the murder of estate agent Yanfei Bao (inset). Photo / George Heard

The trial of a Chinese national charged with the murder of Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao is due to begin today (Monday).

Tingjun Cao, 53, denies killing 44-year-old Bao on July 19 last year and will stand trial in the High Court at Christchurch.

Bao was last seen alive that day, when she arrived at a house for sale on Trevor St in the suburb of Hornby, set to show a potential buyer through it.

A week later, her disappearance was upgraded to a homicide investigation.

Cao was later charged with murder, although it took police more than a year to find her remains, in an area of private farmland in the Greenpark area south of Christchurch.

The trial, before Justice Lisa Preston, is expected to last up to six weeks.

Tingjun Cao is charged with murdering Yanfei Bao on July 19 last year. Photo / George Heard
Cao is being represented by defence counsel Colin Eason, while prosecutor Pip Currie will present the case for the Crown.

Bao’s family earlier issued a statement thanking family, friends, and the general public for the “outpouring of kind words and unwavering support following the disappearance of their beloved wife and mother”.

“The love and compassion displayed by fellow New Zealanders has been truly humbling, and the Bao family cannot express how grateful they are for all the generous donations made through Givealittle,” they said.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves was relieved at finding the remains of missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao (inset). Photo / Joe Allison
The family also expressed their “sincere appreciation” to the police for their “invaluable support and relentless dedication” in the search for Bao.

After Bao’s remains were found in July this year, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves, who headed the extensive police investigation, spoke of the relief that she had finally been located.

“This news brings to a close a key aspect of our investigation and Yanfei will now be returned to her family,” Reeves said.

Kurt Bayer is NZ Herald South Island Head of News based in Christchurch. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2011.

